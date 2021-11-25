Prep Basketball Roundup

Girls

Farmington 62,

Mountain View 31

Carson Dillard had 18 points as Farmington completed a 3-0 run through the Harness Roofing Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic with an impressive victory Tuesday over Mountain View in Bergman.

The Lady Cardinals led 15-9 after one quarter and 30-18 at halftime before they went on a 19-8 in the third quarter and blew the game open.

Reese Shirey added 12 for Farmington, which defeated Dumas 67-34 and Drew Central 80-27 in earlier games at Bergman. Jenna Lawrence led the Lady Cardinals with 17 points against Dumas and 23 against Drew Central.

Western Yell County 52, Mansfield 49

One day after beating Hackett by 15, the Lady Tigers suffered a loss to Western Yell County Tuesday.

Alyson Edwards and Kynslee Ward scored 14 and 12 points, respectively, in the loss to WYC. Natalie Allison, who had 11 points against Hackett, finished with nine against the Lady Wolverines.

Dover 51, Lavaca 35

The Dover Lady Pirates defeated Lavaca Tuesday.

Rylie Green led the Lady Arrows with 14 points.

The Lady Arrows (4-3) face Charleston Dec. 7.

Mountainburg 38,

Ozark Catholic 23

Jordan Watkins led the charge with 10 points in Mountainburg's 38-23 win over Ozark Catholic.

The Lady Dragons' Maggie Burrough and Kailey France finished with nine and seven, respectively.

First-year coach Paige Jones' squad will carry a 7-1 record into next week's tip with Hackett.

Providence Academy 51, Huntsville 39

The Lady Patriots claimed a narrow win Tuesday night against Huntsville.

Lydia Shaddox scored 21 points for Providence Academy and Anna Imbo added 16.

Boys

Bergman 63,

Drew Central 59

Walker Patton had 34 points Tuesday as Bergman held off Drew Central during the Harness Roofing Holiday Hoopsgiving Classic on Bergman's home floor.

Kaden Ponder added 12 points for the Panthers, who led 28-25 at halftime and 46-39 through three quarters.

Mansfield 39,

Western Yell County 26

Tyler Escalante and Zayne Dugan scored 10 points apiece to power the Tigers to a win over Western Yell County.

Peyton Martin and Clint Stovall added six and five points, respectively, for the winners.

Bradley Buckman led the Wolverines with a game-high 14 points.

Cedarville 55,

Pea Ridge 47

Lane Hightower scored 16 points to pace Ozark to a win over Pea Ridge.

Darryl Kattach finished with 13 for the winners.

Lavaca 64, Dover 31

Kolby Glidwell paced Lavaca with 18 points as the Golden Arrows doubled up Dover.

The Arrows, who rolled past Cedarville Monday, 58-40, will carry a 6-1 record into its Dec. 7 showdown with Charleston.

Ozark Catholic 57, Mountainburg 36

Mountainburg dropped a 57-36 decision to Ozark Catholic Tuesday.

Jodin Davidson led the Dragons (3-1) with 20 points.

Huntsville 58,

Providence Academy 51

The Patriots lost a close game to Huntsville on Tuesday night.

Corbin Mora had a double-double for Providence Academy with 14 points and 11 rebounds.