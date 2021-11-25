School news: UALR, A State, Harding and more

UALR

The University of Arkansas at Little Rock has welcomed its first-year students entering law school during the 2021-22 school year.

The William H. Bowen School of Law

Local Bowen students include:

Drew Allen of Fort Smith; Kaitlyn Butler of Fort Smith; Hayes Cox of Fayetteville; Brandon Fields of Paris; Kruz Flesner of Gentry; Madison Folsom of Bentonville; Drew Gazaway of Fayetteville; Houston Hopkins of Clarksville; Cecelia Johnson of Fayetteville; Blake Lastovica of Rogers; Hannah Scanlon of Fayetteville; and Dekota Smith of Harrison.

With about 9,000 students and 100 programs, UA Little Rock

Arkansas State

Arkansas State University recently announced the list of students who completed degree requirements to graduate at Summer Commencement, held Aug. 13 in Centennial Bank Stadium in Jonesboro.

Chancellor Kelly Damphousse presented diplomas at the associate, bachelor, master, specialist and doctoral levels, along with various program certificates, as awarded through the various colleges: Agriculture, Neil Griffin College of Business, Education and Behavioral Science, Engineering and Computer Science, Liberal Arts and Communication, Nursing and Health Professions, Sciences and Mathematics, and University College.

Undergraduates with a 4.0 GPA are designated Summa Cum Laude. Those with a GPA of 3.8-3.99 are Magna Cum Laude, and those with a GPA of 3.6-3.79 are Cum Laude.

Graduates from Northwest Arkansas and the River Valley include:

Bella Vista: Anslea N. Haikey, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Brett Ashley Winscott, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Emily Jo Colston, Specialist in Education, Reading.

Bentonville: Matt Murray, Certificate Program, Building-Level Administration; Alexis B. Addison, Master of Science-Education, Curriculum and Instruction;: Joseph Carl Herrington IV, Master of Science-Education, Education Theory and Practice; Courtney Rippee, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Katelyn Brooke Coffman, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route; Genevieve Victoria Walden, Bachelor of Arts, Psychology, Cum Laude.

Cave Springs: Kimberly K. Cook, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership.

Centerton: Amelia Dunavan, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Dusti J. Larsen, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership.

Lowell: Blake Kristyn Bowers, Bachelor of Science-Radiologic Sciences, Radiologic Sciences, Cum Laude; Blake Kristyn Bowers, Certificate of Proficiency, Computed Tomography; Blake Kristyn Bowers, Certificate of Proficiency, Radiologic Sciences Admin.

Pea Ridge: Jamie Wayne Baggett, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration.

Rogers: Margaret C. Peck, Certificate Program, Building-Level Administration; Lynzee Marcella Morriss, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration; Stephanie Jeffrey, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Deanna Tower Reed, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Morgan Brianne Bedsole, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies; Nicholas Ryan Gotte, Bachelor of Science, Exercise Science, Summa Cum Laude; Garrett Matthew Smith, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Siloam Springs: Julie Ann Kelly, Bachelor of Arts, Communication Studies.

Harrison: Rachel E. Mouser, Master of Public Administration, Public Administration; Erin Lieblong, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Melanie Evalena Shearer, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Christina H Boyer, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration; Payton Nicole Tennison, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Eureka Springs: Alyssa Deaton, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration.

Green Forest: Rubi Perez-Avila, Associate of Applied Science, Occupational Therapy Assistant.

Alma: Ashlen Grace Hill, Bachelor of Arts, English, Magna Cum Laude.

Van Buren: Erika Marie Tucker, Master of Science, Strategic Communications; Alexi Berenice Cuevas Herrera, Master of Science-Education, Reading; Madison Taylor Yates, Master of Science-Education, Curriculum and Instruction; Brooke Morrow, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Jenny Joplin, Bachelor of Science in Nursing, Nursing.

Charleston: Jessica Blodgett Vest, Certificate Program, Gifted Talented Creative Teach.

Huntsville: Natalie Annalouise Campbell, Master of Science-Education, Curriculum and Instruction.

Fort Smith: David A. Hotz, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Kaitlyn Nicole Jones, Master of Science-Education, Education Theory and Practice; Ruby Starr Feight, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Frederick Tremayne Thrower, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Amber Gryder, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route.

Greenwood: Lacy S. Roffine, Master of Science-Education, Reading.

Hartford: Lonnie P. Hester, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership.

Huntington: Renee Crelia, Certificate Program, Special Education Director; Susan D. Martin, Bachelor of General Studies, General Studies.

Lavaca: Brooka Meredith, Master of Science-Education, Reading; Krysta Rae Winchester, Master of Science-Education, Education Theory and Practice.

Farmington: Andrew E. Loyd, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Cassandra Loyd, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership.

Fayetteville: Jennifer Nicole O'Neal, Master of Business Administration, Business Administration; Luke Gromer, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Suzanne Marie Harris, Master of Science-Education, Reading; Meredith Anne Mitchell, Master of Science-Education, Reading; Melissa L. Weber, Master of Science-Education, Reading; Andrea Denise Segal, Specialist in Education, Educational Leadership; Allison Belle Williams, Bachelor of Science, Strategic Communications; Allison Belle Williams, Certificate of Proficiency, Social Media Management.

Springdale: Angelia Day, Certificate Program, Special Education Director; Elijah Demetri Baker, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Milton Eneas Martinez Murcia, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership; Eden McClane Calvillo, Associate of Arts, A.A. En Route; Abigail Leah Caldera, Bachelor of Science, Business Administration.

Tontitown: Hannah Elizabeth Davis, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Morgan Thomas Montgomery, Master of Science-Education, Educational Leadership.

West Fork: Alexis Ja'Nae Bullard, Master of Science, Sport Administration; Melody Michelle Braudrick, Associate of Science, A.S. En Route.

SNHU

Southern New Hampshire University (SNHU) congratulates the following students on being named to the summer 2021 Dean's List.

Full-time students who have earned a minimum grade-point average of 3.500 to 3.699 are named to the Dean's List.

Kyle Morrow of Fort Smith; Tiffany Adams of Lincoln; Amber Clines of Springdale; Portland Williams of Bentonville; Christopher Farias of Rogers; Billi Hutchinson of Springdale; Stephanie Cummings of Lavaca; Tyler Beaver of Fayetteville .

Zachary Hendricks of Goshen; Hannah Beach of Rogers; Neal Roberts of Centerton; Robin Clark of Van Buren; Christian Malagon of Springdale; Melanie Fujibayashi of Greenwood; John Ledbetter of Rogers; Lindsy Kearney of Parks; Ashlyn Pettit of Cave Springs; Skyler Spillers of Fort Smith.

Southern New Hampshire University

NCC

Northampton Community College in Bethlehem, Pa., welcomed Elizabeth Jackson of Pea Ridge as one of the new or returning students attending the fall 2021 semester.

Jackson is among more than 7,700 students studying over 100 majors and programs at NCC locations in Bethlehem Township, Monroe County, Southside Bethlehem and online.

Utah State

Utah State University welcomed more than 4,100 first-year college students to campus for the fall 2021 semester, including Kaelyn Hughes, from Bentonville and Jessica John, from Centerton.

Utah State University in Logan, Utah

Cumberlands

Among the more than 1,500 summer graduates from the University of the Cumberlands in Williamsburg, Ky., were:

Justina Buck of Greenwood, who earned a Doctor of Philosophy in Leadership; and

Abhishek Murikipudi of Centerton, who earned a Master of Science in Information Technology

University of the Cumberlands is one of the largest and most affordable private universities in Kentucky.

Alabama

The University of Alabama awarded some 5,860 degrees during its spring commencement ceremonies April 30-May 2.

Among them were Ariana Rivera of Bentonville, Bachelor of Science in Metallurgical Engineering; and

Savannah Zumbro of Fayetteville, Master of Social Work.

Located in Tuscaloosa, the University of Alabama, part of the University of Alabama System

Harding

The following students are among more than 1,150 Harding University students included on the Dean's List for grades achieved during the spring 2021 semester.

Alisa Young, a senior nursing major, of Fayetteville; Nora Waller, a Senior communication sciences and disorders major, of Berryville; Clayton Roach, a sophomore accounting major, of Springdale; Briana McSpadden, a sophomore information systems major, of Centerton; Hunter Hook, a junior accounting major, of Bentonville; Kyle Bowman, a senior Bible and ministry major, of Rogers; Silas Styles, a sophomore Bible and ministry major, of Clarksville.

Hannah Ireland, a junior English major, of Fort Smith; Bailey Reed, a senior nursing major, of Rogers; Bailey Moore, a sophomore social work major, of Bentonville; Ty Allen, a senior finance major, of Berryville; Emma Myhan, a sophomore graphic design major, of Centerton.

Gilley Stilley, a senior computer science major, of Fort Smith; Taylor Dodd, a senior communication sciences and disorders major, of Springdale; Cody Smith, a senior civil engineering major, of Fayetteville; Maddy Mullin, a senior elementary education major, of Bella Vista; Andrea Keeland, a senior elementary education major, of Rogers; Meleri York, a junior media production major, of Bentonville; Tyler Roth, a senior management major, of Fayetteville.

Isaac Raymond, a sophomore environmental science major, of Siloam Springs; Bethany Chandler, a sophomore psychology major, of Centerton; Spencer Bittle, a sophomore management major, of Centerton; Griffin Brown, a sophomore accounting major, of Rogers; Isaac Frost, a junior middle level education major, of Clarksville; Zachary Powers, a senior biology major, of Harrison.

Sally Roach, a senior communication studies major, of Springdale; Raissa Ames, a senior social work major, of Fort Smith; Amber Hutson, a senior elementary education major, of Fayetteville; Isaac House, a senior kinesiology & health major, of Alma; Rylin Cogan, a senior social science major, of Bentonville; Katelynn Hagenburger, a senior elementary education major, of Rogers.

Charlene Thompson, a senior elementary education major, of Springdale; Karen Garcia-Peralta, a senior elementary education major, of Rogers; Emma Delgado-Partida, a senior elementary education major, of Fayetteville; Emma Kate Horton, a junior management major, of Little Flock; Emma Jackson, a senior information systems major, of Siloam Springs; Loren Smither, a senior theater design/production major, of Van Buren; Riley Fox, a senior international business major, of Cave Springs.

Lance Bowman, a senior computer science and mathematics major, of Rogers; Hadley McDaniel, a senior integrated marketing communication major, of Greenwood; Rachel Frost, a senior social work major, of Clarksville; Emma Howell, a senior middle level education major, of Bentonville; Elsy Aguilar, a senior elementary education major, of Springdale; Rebecca Stanford, a senior child life major, of Fayetteville; Juan Manzanares, a senior elementary education major, of Bentonville.

Sandra Hernandez, a senior middle level education major, of Springdale; Kristin James, a junior exercise science major, of Fort Smith; Roc Webb, a sophomore software development major, of Lamar; Katie Miller, a senior communication sciences and disorders major, of Fayetteville; Samuel Tandy, a sophomore finance major, of Springdale; Jamey Fischer, a senior communication sciences and disorders major, of Springdale; Ross Shirey, a sophomore finance major, of Fayetteville.

Kyler Duncan, a senior accounting major, of Gentry; Ginger Humphrey, a senior social work major, of Alpena; Chantel Ceaser, a senior public relations major, of Fort Smith; Reagan Busbee, a senior elementary education major, of Bella Vista; Aimee Tackett, a senior elementary education major, of Bella Vista; Krystle Beyler, a senior elementary education major, of Fayetteville; Alexus Brown, a junior elementary education major, of Springdale.

Abby Womack, a senior nursing major, of Rogers; Chloe Gibbs, a sophomore health studies major, of Springdale; Susannah Stein, a junior elementary education major, of Fort Smith; Camille Smith, a junior communication sciences and disorders major, of Rogers; McKinley TeBeest, a sophomore integrated marketing communication major, of Springdale ; George Shultz, a senior biochemistry and molecular biology major, of Centerton; John David Alston, a senior Bible and family ministry major, of Tontitown.

Lauren Shell, a senior elementary education major, of Bella Vista; Nadia Nelson, a senior molecular and cellular biology major, of Fort Smith; Hayley Webb, a senior multimedia journalism major, of Bentonville; Macy Watson, a senior elementary education major, of Fayetteville; Doreen Wallace, a senior middle level education major, of Winslow; Elizabeth Duncan, a senior elementary education major, of Bentonville; Brittany McCormick, a senior elementary education major, of Springdale.

Elizabeth Recinos, a senior elementary education major, of Springdale; Sarah Hale, a senior elementary education major, of Berryville; Karli Fisher, a senior integrated marketing communication major, of Fort Smith; Luke Ziegler, a sophomore history major, of Fort Smith; Madison Thurber, a senior international business and Spanish major, of Bentonville; Layla Slinkard, a senior elementary education major, of Rogers; Alyson Cawley, a senior middle level education major, of Centerton.

Stephanie Rodriguez, a senior education studies major, of Rogers; Courtney Ashby, a senior elementary education major, of Huntsville; Heather Gaudian, a senior elementary education major, of Centerton; Allison Wisdom, a junior communication sciences and disorders major, of Berryville; Martina Gooden, a sophomore biology and applied Spanish major, of Fort Smith; Parker Rickard, a sophomore Bible and family ministry major, of Little Flock; Drew Fowler, a senior biomedical engineering major, of Rogers.

Tristen Harrison, a senior English and Spanish major, of Rogers; Lizzeth Solis, a senior elementary education major, of Springdale; Kelbie Osburn, a senior middle level education major, of Prairie Grove; and Jennifer Schwyhart, a senior elementary education major, of Rogers.

The Dean's List honors those who have achieved high scholarship. To be eligible, a student must be carrying 12 or more hours with a 3.65 or higher grade-point average and no incompletes.

Harding University is a private Christian university located in Searcy.

