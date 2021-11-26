Arkansas secures 8-win season, defeats Missouri 34-17

Arkansas has broken a five-year losing streak to Missouri as the Razorbacks defeated the Tigers at Fayetteville, 34-17.

This story is developing. Check back for updates.

1:25, 4Q - Arkansas 34, Missouri 17

Tyler Badie has had a great day, rushing 41 times for 219 yards, and his first score of the day capped a 11-play, 58-yard drive to cut into Arkansas' lead. Missouri added a 2-point conversion.

Preparations have begun for Arkansas to receive the Battle Line Rivalry trophy once the clock hits triple zeros. A large crowd has gathered around the hardware in the northeast corner of the stadium.

5:47, 4Q - Arkansas 34, Missouri 9

AJ Green ran the ball twice for minimal gains then KJ Jefferson was sacked on third down, bringing out Arkansas' punt team. Reid Bauer's kick traveled 47 yards and was fair caught at the Missouri 42.

8:15, 4Q - Arkansas 34, Missouri 9

Tyler Badie ran for 14 yards on the first play of the Tigers' last possession. Missouri did not gain another yard on its next three plays before punting away.

Razorbacks will take back over at their 20 when play resumes.

9:52, 4Q - Arkansas 34, Missouri 9

The Razorbacks' 4-play, 47-yard scoring drive was capped by a 7-yard Rocket Sanders score on an option pitch from Treylon Burks, who has done a little bit of everything today.

Sanders has two rushing scores today. He has run the ball for 21 yards on 8 carries.

11:37, 4Q - Arkansas 27, Missouri 9

On the first play of the Tigers' next drive, Connor Bazelak is picked off by Montaric Brown down the Missouri sideline. Brown has been, by far, Arkansas' top cover corner this season, and he proved it again right there.

11:44, 4Q - Arkansas 27, Missouri 9

The Razorbacks did get into the end zone at the beginning of the fourth quarter on a nice Trelon Smith run, but it was negated by a questionable holding call on Trey Knox.

Arkansas eventually settled for a 23-yard field goal by Cam Little to widen its lead.

The run by Smith that was wiped off the board, I thought, was one of his best of the season. He ran left, got back to his right and hit another gear. Unfortunate for him that he doesn't pick up the rushing score because of something that had no impact on the play.

End 3Q - Arkansas 24, Missouri 9

Two terrific plays by KJ Jefferson to end the third quarter. He tossed a deep ball up for Ketron Jackson, who made the catch for a 39-yard gain, then Jefferson took off and ran for 11 yards to the Missouri 23.

Arkansas has a chance to perhaps put the game away here with a touchdown. Missouri hasn't had much pop offensively today.

Jefferson's stat line: 12 of 15 passing, 242 yards, 1 TD; and 5 rushes for 61 yards.

Treylon Burks has 6 catches for 120 yards. Jackson has his first multi-catch game today. His 2 receptions have netted 53 yards.

2:03, 3Q - Arkansas 24, Missouri 9

The Tigers, down 18 prior to their most recent possession, just went 51 yards over 14 plays and took 7:45 off the clock to get a field goal. Harrison Bevis nailed a 41-yard kick.

9:48, 3Q - Arkansas 24, Missouri 6

KJ Jefferson, facing Missouri pressure up the middle of the line, tossed up a deep ball to Treylon Burks down the Tigers' sideline. He came down with it and scored from 52 yards out.

After the play, Jefferson celebrated with other quarterbacks on the roster then shared a hug with Sam Pittman a few steps onto the field.

Burks has six 100-plus yard receiving games this season. That is the most by a player in a season in program history. He is up to 5 catches for 119 yards and the score.

Jefferson has hit 9 of 12 throws for 201 yards.

The drive: 2 plays, 52 yards, 16 seconds off the clock.

10:04, 3Q - Arkansas 17, Missouri 6

The Razorbacks may have caught a break on the Tigers' last possession. Missouri dialed up a screen pass to Tyler Badie on third down as Arkansas brought the house. Badie looked to have a lot of room to run along the Razorbacks' sideline, but he slipped.

Badie lost 5 yards on the play and Missouri wound up punting again.

Nathan Parodi returned the Tigers' kick 27 yards to the Tigers' 48.

11:13, 3Q - Arkansas 17, Missouri 6

Hayden Henry came to play today. His big hit on Connor Bazelak on third down forced an incompletion and punt by Missouri. That is his second huge hit on the quarterback.

Three Arkansas plays later, the Razorbacks extend their lead on a Trelon Smith 4-yard touchdown run. It was set up by a 55-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to De'Vion Warren.

Warren showed great speed after the quick pass to the left side of the field, but was tripped up at the 6. After two carries by Smith, he found the end zone.

The scoring drive: 3 plays, 61 yards, 1:11 off the clock.

14:07, 3Q - Arkansas 10, Missouri 6

Nothing doing for the Razorbacks to begin the second half. Dominique Johnson ran for little to no gain on first down then came up a little bit gimpy and was replaced by Rocket Sanders.

On second down, KJ Jefferson threw incomplete between Treylon Burks and De'Vion Warren along the Arkansas sideline. Jefferson was slow to get to hit feet after taking a hit. On the next snap, Jefferson threw for Tyson Morris, who dropped the third-down pass.

Missouri ball at its 14 when play resumes. Reid Bauer hit a 61-yard punt prior to the timeout.

This game has not been pretty to say the least.

Half - Arkansas 10, Missouri 6

Hayden Henry broke up a Connor Bazelak pass on third-and-long with a few minutes left in the half to bring out the Tigers' field goal unit. Harrison Bevis then drilled a 49-yard kick to trim into the Razorbacks' lead.

Ninety-two of Arkansas' 167 yards of offense in the first half came on two plays - a 49-yard run by KJ Jefferson and 43-yard pass from Jefferson to Treylon Burks. Jefferson is 7 of 8 passing for 94 yards.

The Razorbacks have not run the ball particularly well. Outside of Jefferson, who has 50 yards on 4 carries, Dominique Johnson leads the team with 15 yards on 5 touches.

Burks surpassed the 1,000-yard mark for the season with his third catch of the game. He has 4 grabs for 67 yards so far.

Tyler Badie ran it 22 times for 117 yards in the first half. He ran hard, and Arkansas' defenders were very physical with him. Badie also had a 15-yard unsportsmanlike penalty in the second quarter.

On a run near the Missouri sideline, Badie grabbed ahold of Myles Slusher's face mask and essentially slung him over a set of chairs set up on the Tigers' bench. Luckily, Slusher was not injured.

Bazelak completed just 5 of 14 passes for 51 yards. Outside of Badie, Missouri has only 70 yards of offense.

Defensively for Arkansas, Bumper Pool leads the team with 7 first-half tackles, and Hayden Henry has 6. Henry added 2 tackles for loss, a pass breakup and a huge hit on Bazelak in the second quarter.

Blaze Alldredge has a team-high 8 tackles for the Tigers.

5:53, 2Q - Arkansas 10, Missouri 3

The Razorbacks have the game's first touchdown on a 1-yard run by Rocket Sanders on third down.

The big play in the drive was a 43-yard pass from KJ Jefferson to Treylon Burks to the Mizzou 7. Burks was wide open, but stumbled catching the ball and never could regain his footing. The catch put Burks over 1,000 receiving yards this season. He also had a 6-yard reception to the 1.

The drive went 76 yards in 8 plays and took 2:50 off the clock. Jefferson had a 13-yard run on first down to spark the offense, and the drive included a first-down pass from Jefferson to Burks to midfield.

8:43, 2Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 3

Neither offense has been able to get much going since the Razorbacks' first drive.

Arkansas gained four yards and failed to gain a first down for the third consecutive possession. Missouri gained one first down before it punted back.

The Razorbacks have the ball at their own 24 coming out of a timeout.

13:27, 2Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 3

Harrison Mevis kicked a 46-yard drive to tie the game after the Tigers took possession on the Arkansas fumble.

The Tigers had second-and-8 from the Arkansas 25, but Hayden Henry tackled Tyler Badie for a loss of three yards. Mizzou tried a screen on third-and-11, and Henry made another tackle at the line of scrimmage to end the drive.

END 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Missouri is driving inside the Arkansas 30 at the end of the first quarter.

It was a pretty evenly played quarter. The Tigers lead 90-82 in total yards. Tyler Badie has rushed 12 times for 55 yards for Mizzou.

2:20, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Arkansas held Missouri on a fourth-down attempt inside Razorback territory, but Trelon Smith fumbled one play later and it was recovered by the Tigers at the Arkansas 39.

3:57, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Arkansas and Missouri have traded punts since Little's field goal.

The Tigers had a nine-play drive that stalled at midfield following a penalty. The Razorbacks went three-and-out when Dominique Johnson was stopped for no gain on third-and-1.

10:01, 1Q - Arkansas 3, Missouri 0

Arkansas' Cam Little kicked a 36-yard field goal to put the Razorbacks ahead. KJ Jefferson ran 49 yards to the Mizzou 11, but the drive stalled after a false start penalty and a sack.

Little has made 18 of 22 attempts this season.

15:00, 1Q - Arkansas 0, Missouri 0

Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. Missouri will take possession first.

Pregame

Arkansas enters today's regular-season finale 7-4 overall and 3-4 in SEC play. The Razorbacks have an opportunity to win 8 games in a regular season for the first time since 2011.

On Tuesday, Arkansas was ranked No. 25 in the College Football Playoff rankings. It was the only 4-loss team in the top 25.

Missouri comes in bowl eligible as well thanks to wins over South Carolina (31-28) and Florida (24-23) the previous 2 weeks. The Tigers are 0-2 this season against teams that are currently ranked, and 1-3 in road games.

The lone victory away from home was against Vanderbilt (37-28) on Oct. 30.

Here are some pre-game roster and personnel notes:

• Hudson Clark, who did not travel to Alabama last week, was on the field for warmups and looked to be running with the first team. He took a nasty hit to the head from Hayden Henry late in regulation at LSU.

• Malik Chavis was not spotted prior to the game. Offensive linemen Ray Curry, Jalen St. John and Devon Manuel were not either.