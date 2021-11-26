New covid cases, vaccinations in Arkansas dip after holiday

The daily increase of new and active covid-19 cases dipped lower Friday while vaccine doses administered took a dive as well, according to Health Department data.

Another 303 new cases were added — 276 fewer than the previous day — bringing the cumulative total to 526,706.

Meanwhile, the number of vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second doses of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines, rose by 1,206 to 3,385,577. On the same day a week ago, 11,254 vaccine doses were administered — 10,048 more than than this week.

"Vaccine doses administered yesterday are lower than the previous week," Gov. Asa Hutchinson said in a social media post Friday afternoon. "This was expected due to the Thanksgiving holiday. If you’re out shopping today, make sure you do what you need to protect yourself as COVID is still present across the state."

No deaths were reported Friday, keeping the death toll at 8,652 since March 2020.

The number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 296 to 5,877.

The number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 rose by 22 to 334, while the number of patients who were on ventilators increased by two to 66.

