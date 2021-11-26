Senior Center patrons enjoy Thanksgiving dinner in Gravette

GRAVETTE -- Patrons and guests at the Billy V. Hall Senior Activity Center enjoyed a Thanksgiving dinner Nov. 18.

Tables were gaily decorated with tablecloths featuring autumn leaves and acorns. Candy corn was strewn along the center of the tables, and each place setting featured a thanksgiving card, thanksgiving theme napkin and a small turkey made from nuts.

A few ladies arrived at 9:30 a.m. to participate in watercolor classes with Sheila Reynolds as teacher. Class participants painted an autumn scene with pumpkins and a shock of cornstalks. A drawing was held before lunch, with Ilona Anderson, LaVonda Augustine and Penny Leonard as winners of quilts in the quilt raffle.

Many came out for lunch and were served a traditional Thanksgiving dinner of turkey and dressing, mashed potatoes with gravy, green bean casserole, rolls, cranberry sauce, and pumpkin and pecan pie.

Drawing of names was held after lunch for those who wished to participate in the center's secret Santa exchange in December.