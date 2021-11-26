WR says yes to Razorbacks





Speedy junior receiver Anthony Evans orally committed to the University of Arkansas on Thanksgiving Day and is the Razorbacks' fourth pledge for the 2023 class.

Evans, 6-0, 170 pounds, of Converse (Texas) Judson High School, picked the Hogs over scholarship offers from TCU, Texas Tech, Iowa State, Houston, Liberty and others.

He visited the Razorbacks for the 31-28 victory over Mississippi State on Nov. 6, and on June 25.

"I felt like it was the best decision for me and to go play in the SEC," Evans said. "It's just a blessing most people aren't able to say they played in the SEC against some of the top talent in the world. After my visit down there a few weeks ago, the love, the people and the coaches showed to me, led me to this decision to be a Razorback."

Evans is good friends with Arkansas freshman quarterback Lucas Coley. He recorded 10 catches for 270 yards and 2 touchdowns as a sophomore.

He had 35 receptions for 491 yards and 3 touchdowns, and 15 carries for 115 yards and 1 touchdown this season. During the Class 6A Region IV track meet in April, Evans recorded 21.54 seconds in the 200-meter prelims.

Coach Sam Pittman, offensive coordinator Kendal Briles and receivers coach Kenny Guiton also played big roles in his decision.

"The relationships with Coach Pittman Coach Guiton and Coach Briles played a big part in that," Evans said. "We built a relationship that was huge that also led me to this decision in choosing Arkansas.

"The coaches stayed in contact several times a week which helped prove to me that I was a priority, and the conversations with several of the players backed up how great of a place it was in Fayetteville. Once I discussed with my parents, it was a no-brainer the University of Arkansas was the place for me."

Oral commitments are nonbinding.



