Church notes: Highlands Methodist hosts Cookie Walk Dec. 4

Washington County

St. Paul's Episcopal Church in Fayetteville, 224 N. East Ave., will display four Arkansas panels of the 1987 AIDS Memorial Quilt from Nov. 28 to Dec. 3 in the church Nave.

A service commemorating World AIDS Day is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. Dec. 1.

Information: 442-7373, stpaulsfay.org.

First Presbyterian Church in Springdale, 100 S. Gutensohn Road, offers Sunday services, both in-person and livestreamed via YouTube and the church website, beginning at 10:30 a.m. with interim pastor the Rev. Dr. Ronnie Prevost.

The Rev. Moises Chan is First Presbyterian's parish associate and director of Ministerio a la Vecindad, a partnership for Hispanic ministry with the Presbytery of Arkansas. Working with Crowder College, GED classes are offered at the church from 6 to 9 p.m. Monday, Tuesday, Thursday and Friday.

If you are experiencing a difficult time, you don't have to suffer alone. Stephen Ministers are trained caregivers, ready to listen, care for and encourage you, pray with and for you, and provide one-to-one Christian care to help you through whatever it is you are facing. Contact the church office or visit the church website for more information.

After Church Fellowship is at 11:45 a.m. Sunday in Fellowship Hall. Join your friends for a cup of coffee and a light snack following services each week.

"Advent: A Calendar of Devotions 2021" is available by calling the church. This annual favorite provides daily devotions as we prepare to celebrate Christ's birth.

All children ages 5 through fifth grade are invited to join the Children's Choir. Laci Hampton is the new director. They will practice at 9:30 a.m. during Sunday School hour.

Confirmation classes are at 9:30 a.m. Sunday for students now in sixth through eighth grades. Contact Youth Director Adam Alexander at the church if you want your child to participate.

FPC Youth Group meets Wednesday from 6 to 7:30 p.m.in the Youth Wing of the church.

Information: 751-2040, fpcspringdale.org.

Benton County

Bella Vista Community Church, 75 E. Lancashire Blvd., has these Christmas concerts scheduled in the sanctuary:

Dec. 6 -- Bentonville High School Chamber Orchestra, 5:30 p.m

Dec. 11 -- Bella Vista Community Concert Band, 3 p.m.

Dec. 12 -- Bella Vista Men's Chorus, 3 p.m.

Join us for a worship service on Sundays at 10 a.m. or for these Bible study opportunities:

Adult Bible Fellowship: 9-9:55 a.m. Sunday, McKay Hall.

Men's Bible Fellowship: 8-9:15 a.m. Monday, Overflow Area.

Koffee Klatch (Women's Fellowship): 9:30-11 a.m. Thursday, Lower Level.

Community Life Groups: Various times and days. Contact the church office for more information.

Information: 855-1126, bvcc.net.

Bella Vista Lutheran Church, 1990 Forest Hills Blvd., celebrates the "Joy Joy Joy" of the season with a concert by the Celebration Choir and Orchestra, under the direction of Randy Allison, at 3:30 p.m. Dec. 5.

A door offering will benefit the Bella Vista Courtesy Van. A reception will follow the program.

Information: 855-0272, bvlutheran.com.

First Presbyterian Church in Bentonville, 901 N.E. J St., hosts worship at 10:15 a.m. Sunday in person and online. Masks are optional in the church building for those who are fully vaccinated.

Fall faith formation opportunities include Sunday School for adults at 9 a.m.; J Street Kids (K-3rd) and Club 456 (4-6th) from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.; and Youth Group (7-12th) from 4:30 to 6 p.m.

The FPC Food Pantry is operating as a drive through from 9 to 11 a.m. on Saturday. Please bring something (utility bill, etc.) that shows that you are a resident of Benton County, and the church is glad to serve you.

Information: 273-5450, fpcbentonville.org.

Highland Christian Church (Disciples of Christ) in Bella Vista, 1500 Forest Hills Blvd., is planning a Christmas program for Sunday morning, Dec. 12. Called "Olde Fashioned Christmas," it is a Christian based story set during the holidays.

The church holds services at 10:30 a.m. Sunday, and Sunday School starts at 9 a.m. in Fellowship Hall.

Information: 855-2780, highlandchristianchurchbv.org.

Highlands United Methodist Church in Bella Vista, 371 Glasgow Road, hosts its 32nd annual Cookie Walk from 8:30 to 11 a.m. Dec. 4. Doors open at 8 a.m.

The event, which raises funds for charities that support women and children in Northwest Arkansas, includes the Cookie Walk, priced at $12 per container, along with a candy shop, soups to go, handmade crafts and a coffee shop.

Organizers warn that both the cookies and soups usually sell out well before 11 a.m.

Information: 855-2277, humcbv.com.

The Presbyterian Church of Bella Vista, 1880 Forest Hills Blvd., invites anyone looking for comfort, hope and renewal during this holiday season to a Blue Christmas service at 3 p.m. Dec. 14. Christmas can be a difficult time for many of us.

The church holds services Sundays at 10 a.m. Watch the service live on the church website or Facebook page.

Information: 855-2390, pcbv.org.

Village Bible Church in Bella Vista, 1591 Forest Hills Blvd., invites you to a good, old fashioned Christmas Carol Sing-Along at 6:30 p.m. Dec. 10 at Mildred B. Cooper Chapel in Bella Vista. Bring your reading glasses and your singing voice!

The church is hosting a blood drive from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Dec. 3.

The VBC "Unto Us" Christmas program will begin at 10:15 a.m. Dec. 12.

Oasis Food Pantry will be closed Dec. 22.

Information: 876-5764, villagebibleefc.org.

