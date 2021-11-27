Police beat: NLR man arrested in gun, drug case

NLR man arrested in gun, drug case

North Little Rock police arrested a man Thursday said to be high and firing a gun in the air, according to an arrest report.

An officer arrived at 15th and Schaer streets around 6:40 p.m. and spoke with a woman who said a man was firing a gun into the air.

At 1524 Schaer St., the officer encountered Antonio Toliver, 58, of North Little Rock, who the officer said he saw drop a handgun out of his jacket pocket, the report states.

Toliver, who has a felony conviction and cannot possess a gun, smelled of intoxicants and had marijuana in plastic bags, as well as three bullets, according to police.

Gun defaced, teen jailed, police say

A 17-year-old was arrested and booked as an adult after a Pulaski County sheriff's deputy found drugs and a gun with the serial number defaced during a traffic stop, according to an arrest report.

A deputy stopped Ramari Lock of Sherwood about 2 a.m. Friday for not using his turn signal on Arkansas 161 in North Little Rock, the report said.

Lock said he was 18, but that age did not match the driver's license he provided, according to police.

Eventually, authorities determined that he was 17, and a search of the vehicle turned up a backpack with what was thought to be marijuana and a handgun that had been defaced, according to the report.

Lock faces two felony firearm charges and two misdemeanor charges of drug possession and obstructing government operations.