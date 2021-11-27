• Kevon Clarke, 19, of Norristown, Pa., is the focus of a manhunt after an outside dispute over missing liquor turned into gunfire and a 25-year-old man eating Thanksgiving dinner in a home nearby was killed by a stray bullet that pierced a window.

• Wendy Wein, 52, of Michigan is going to prison for at least nine years after admitting trying to hire someone to do away with her ex-husband via the fake website RentAHitman.com, which promised confidentiality and industry awards, and displayed testimonials from satisfied customers.

• Judge William Morvant, 65, one of the longest-serving judges on state district court in Baton Rouge, announced his retirement, saying he found himself thinking about work when he was home, his family had noticed it affecting his mood and "that was a sign."

• Dorothy Frame, a hospital custodian at the Fort Campbell Army post on the Kentucky-Tennessee border, sued her union, arguing that she shouldn't have to pay dues because of her religious beliefs, namely her opposition to its stance on abortion.

• Eddie Francis, a spokesman for Dillard University in New Orleans, credits students with helping make the case as the historically Black school received $5 million to create civil-rights and public-interest internships as part of a settlement in a 15-year legal fight over equal funding.

• Allyn Walker, a professor at Old Dominion University in Virginia, resigned after receiving threats over Walker's recently published book that includes interviews with adults who are sexually attracted to minors and argues that destigmatizing that would let them seek help, develop coping strategies and not commit crimes.

• Kailey Heaton, a junior at Little Elm High in suburban Dallas, said students frustrated with the school's response to sexual harassment allegations walked out of class, and more demonstrations are planned after four students were arrested in a scuffle with police officers.

• Amaroq Weiss of the Center for Biological Diversity was "devastated" to learn that OR93, a "remarkable" Oregon-born gray wolf that thrilled biologists as it journeyed far south into California, was found dead, apparently hit by a vehicle.

• Dr. Alexa Delaune of the Mississippi Aquarium says a medication seems to be helping Banner, a rescued green sea turtle, whose intestinal gas had kept her buoyant and unable to dive.