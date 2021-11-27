UALR women vs. Abilene Christian

UALR vs. Abilene Christian
WHEN 11 a.m. Central
WHERE Mabee Center, Tulsa
RECORDS UALR 4-1; Abilene Christian 3-1
SERIES First meeting
TV None
RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock
INTERNET Oral Roberts Sports Network
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.23.45.4
F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.5.25.2
F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Gr.8.66.0
G Tia Harvey, 5-9, S0.4.42.0
G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.7.23.8
COACH Joe Foley (364-205 in 19th season at UALR and 820-286 in 36th season overall)
ABILENE CHRISTIAN
POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG
G Tatum Barber, 5-10, Gr.11.04.5
G Kamryn Mrax, 5-7, Jr.9.32.0
C Sarah Griswold, 6-1, Jr.5.52.3
G Bella Earle, 5-10, Fr.7.55.0
G Madi Miller, 5-9, Sr.6.3.4.5
COACH Julie Goodenough (185-87 in 10th season at Abilene Christian and 463-307 overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALRAbilene Christian
60.6Points for78.0
55.6Points against60.5
3.2Rebound margin5.0
2.2Turnover margin0.3
41.4FG pct.42.7
23.73-pt pct.35.8
67.1FT pct.78.5
CHALK TALK UALR has not played a road game in more than two weeks -- the Trojans won their lone contest away from Little Rock, beating Vanderbilt 56-40. ... With its win against Auburn on Wednesday, UALR became the only non power-conference team this season to pick up multiple victories against SEC foes. ... UALR's Angelique Francis ranks among the top 10% of all players in total rebounds as well as offensive and defensive boards.
-- Mitchell Gladstone