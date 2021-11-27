UALR women vs. Abilene Christian

UALR vs. Abilene Christian

WHEN 11 a.m. Central

WHERE Mabee Center, Tulsa

RECORDS UALR 4-1; Abilene Christian 3-1

SERIES First meeting

TV None

RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in Little Rock

INTERNET Oral Roberts Sports Network

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

F Sali Kourouma, 5-11, So.23.45.4

F Dariel Johnson, 6-2, Sr.5.25.2

F Krystan Vornes, 6-2, Gr.8.66.0

G Tia Harvey, 5-9, S0.4.42.0

G Mayra Caicedo, 5-3, Sr.7.23.8

COACH Joe Foley (364-205 in 19th season at UALR and 820-286 in 36th season overall)

ABILENE CHRISTIAN

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Tatum Barber, 5-10, Gr.11.04.5

G Kamryn Mrax, 5-7, Jr.9.32.0

C Sarah Griswold, 6-1, Jr.5.52.3

G Bella Earle, 5-10, Fr.7.55.0

G Madi Miller, 5-9, Sr.6.3.4.5

COACH Julie Goodenough (185-87 in 10th season at Abilene Christian and 463-307 overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALRAbilene Christian

60.6Points for78.0

55.6Points against60.5

3.2Rebound margin5.0

2.2Turnover margin0.3

41.4FG pct.42.7

23.73-pt pct.35.8

67.1FT pct.78.5

CHALK TALK UALR has not played a road game in more than two weeks -- the Trojans won their lone contest away from Little Rock, beating Vanderbilt 56-40. ... With its win against Auburn on Wednesday, UALR became the only non power-conference team this season to pick up multiple victories against SEC foes. ... UALR's Angelique Francis ranks among the top 10% of all players in total rebounds as well as offensive and defensive boards.

-- Mitchell Gladstone