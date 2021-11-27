UCA women vs. Northern Kentucky

Central Arkansas vs. Northern Kentucky

WHEN 1 p.m.

WHERE Farris Center, Conway

RECORDS UCA 3-2; Northern Kentucky 3-2

SERIES Northern Kentucky leads 1-0

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UCA

POS NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG

G Randrea Wright, 5-7, Fr.12.03.6

F Lucy Ibeh 6-0, Jr.16.89.8

G Rita James 5-6, Jr.1.21.6

F Jayla Cody 6-1, Fr.5.44.0

G Carley Hudspeth 6-0, Jr.7.42.0

COACH Sandra Rushing (170-110 in 10th season at UCA; 573-366 in 32nd season overall)

NORTHERN KENTUCKY

POS NAME, HT, YRPPGRPG

G Lindsey Duvall, 5-8, Sr.20.06.4

G Ivy Turner, 5-4, Jr.12.02.8

F Grayson Rose, 6-3, Gr.8.011.6

F Emmy Souder, 6-1, Sr.7.26.2

G K. Mitchell-Steen, 5-7, Fr.7.22.8

COACH Camryn Whitaker (60-87 in sixth season at Northern Kentucky and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UCANorthern Kentucky

58.8Points for65.8

61.0Points against62.6

8.2Rebound margin1.2

-9.0Turnover margin-1.2

43.0FG pct.43.8

25.63-pt pct.33.3

67.1FT pct.65.3

CHALK TALK Randrea Wright has won two Atlantic Sun Conference Freshman of the Week awards this season and is second in scoring among all UCA players. ... It was just two years ago that Northern Kentucky won 20 games for the first time since joining Division I. ... Hannah Langhi has reached double figures three times this season and leads the Sugar Bears in blocked despite not starting a game.

--Mitchell Gladstone