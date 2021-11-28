Closings required for I-49/U.S. 71 work

Work on the new Interstate 49/U.S. 71 interchange in Bentonville will require various lane closings throughout the interchange for two weeks starting Monday, the Arkansas Department of Transportation Crews will close various lanes of the interchange to improve existing asphalt pavement from 8 p.m. Monday to 6 a.m. Tuesday and continuing for the same hours daily through Friday, weather permitting.

The work will continue from 8 p.m. Friday to 10 a.m. Saturday. The work will resume with the 8 p.m. to 6 a.m. schedule Dec. 5 and continue to Dec. 10.

Alternating lane closures will impact roadways connected with the interchange, including U.S. 71/Walton Boulevard, Bella Vista Bypass and I-49 ramps, the department said. Traffic will be controlled by signs, construction barrels and police.

The work is part of a $66.6 million project that built about 2.8 miles of roadway and bridges on I-49, including the new Bella Vista Bypass and its interchange with U.S. 71.