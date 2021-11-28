Covid hospitalizations in Arkansas hit another 1-month high; no virus deaths reported

The number of people hospitalized with the coronavirus in Arkansas rose to a new one-month high on Sunday, one day after Saturday's one-month high, according to data from the Arkansas Department of Health. However, the state reported no covid-19 deaths during the 24-hour period.

State officials reported that 363 people are currently hospitalized with covid-19, nine more than Saturday. It's the largest number of people hospitalized for the disease in Arkansas since Oct. 27, when 366 hospital patients had the disease. Both figures, however, are a fraction of the number hospitalized on Aug. 16 with covid-19 — 1,459, the all-time high.

More coronavirus patients were in intensive care on Sunday, but fewer were on ventilators. The state Health Department reported 167 patients in the ICU, up six from Saturday, while 67 were on ventilators, a reduction of one from Saturday.

The official tally of deaths from the disease in Arkansas held steady at 8,653.

Arkansas reported 374 new cases of covid-19 as of Sunday, raising the total since March 2020 to 527,587. Recoveries outpaced new cases, meaning that the number of active cases fell by 64 on Sunday to 5,830.

The state has recorded 512,946 covid recoveries since the virus reached Arkansas last year.

In addition, medical providers have administered another 5,116 doses of covid-19 vaccine to Arkansans, according to the state Health Department update Sunday.

This weekend's vaccine numbers are slightly lower than the previous Sunday reports this month, according to past updates. The Nov. 7 update reported 6,627 vaccines administered, while Nov. 14 reported 5,259, and Nov. 21 reported 5,979.

Still, Gov. Asa Hutchinson on Sunday said it was "good to see" more than 5,000 vaccine doses administered, and he also hailed the reports of fewer active cases and no new virus deaths.

"This is great news as we continue to fight new incoming variants and must do all we can to prevent more cases," Hutchinson said in his daily tweet about covid-19.

Vaccine distribution in the state also went down because of the Thanksgiving holiday, but Health Department communications director Meg Mirivel called the 5,361 shots administered Saturday "a good number" for a holiday weekend.

Benton County saw the most new coronavirus cases Sunday with 66, followed by Pulaski County with 37 and Craighead County with 25.

More details in Monday's Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.