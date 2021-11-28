• Panusak Suensatboon, general manager of The Pizza Co. in Thailand, said customers can't get high, it's just a marketing campaign, but "you can taste the cannabis and then if you have enough, you maybe get a bit sleepy," as the chain promotes its "Crazy Happy Pizza," which is topped with a deep-fried cannabis leaf.

• A.Z. Williams, police chief of Wilson's Mills, N.C., said two men and a woman were arrested and a loaded AR-15, cocaine and marijuana were found after a tractor-trailer loaded with lumber was driven away from a construction site and the driver led officers on a high-speed chase.

• Pernell Anthony Jones Jr., 31, of suburban New Orleans faces a lengthy prison sentence and a hefty fine after pleading guilty in a yearslong scam in which he submitted 180 false claims for lost airline luggage, netting $300,000.

• Raevan Howard, a councilwoman in Tuscaloosa, Ala., hailed it as "a great way to honor two of our heroes" with the designations of Investigator Dornell Cousette Street and Officer Trevor S. Phillips Avenue, police officers who both died in the line of duty.

• Everton Blair, chairman of the school board in Gwinnett County, Ga., said "You'll always have a 'yes' vote from me when it comes to paying people who are working hard" as 21,500 district employees were awarded $1,000 bonuses and a paid Juneteenth holiday.

• Stacy Vaughn, director of public services in Tuscaloosa, Ala., said it's all about convenience to the community as the city moved its winter ice-skating event to a new location and gave it a new name, Holidays on the Plaza.

• Deleso Alford of the Baton Rouge-based Southern University Law Center said the center will offer classes in Shreveport to counter criticism that all of the state's law schools are in southern Louisiana, saying, "we're going to remove all excuses."

• James Morton, a coin specialist, cited "extraordinary historic significance and outstanding ... preservation" as one of the first coins minted in America, a 1-shilling silver piece made in Boston in 1652, auctioned for more than $350,000 after being discovered in a candy tin.

• Milos Zeman, 77, the fully vaccinated Czech president, was discharged from a hospital again after being treated with antibodies when he tested positive for the coronavirus just hours after being discharged following a month of treatment for an unspecified illness.