Jefferson County Food Safety Reports for 11-28-21

The Arkansas Department of Health regulates the sale of food at establishments that include restaurants, bars, day cares, schools, grocery stores, convenience stores, bed and breakfast facilities, hotels/motels, mobile units and concession stands. Inspections are made unannounced by environmental health specialists.

Electronic copies of retail food inspection reports are available on the Arkansas Food Inspection Portal. To access the portal, visit the food protection page on the Arkansas Department of Health website at www.healthy.arkansas.gov.

Recent reports include:

POPEYE'S LOUISIANA KITCHEN, 3411 Camden Road/120 Commerce Drive. Date of inspection Nov. 22. Observed ice scoop stored improperly. Manger removed the ice scoop during time of inspection.

A AND S QUICK MART 1, 1416 S. Blake St. Date of inspection Nov. 16. Observed ice bags packaged in establishment not labeled. Ice packed in establishment should be labeled with store information. Two compartment sink noted in establishment. Three compartment sink needed to properly wash, rinse, and sanitize dishes. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Restroom door is not self closing. A toilet room located on the PREMISES shall be completely enclosed and provided with a tight-fitting and self-closing door.

ADDI'S CORNER 2, 101 N. Blake St. Date of inspection Nov. 16. Pecan pie (72 degrees F) sitting on counter top is out of safe temperature range. Pecan pie package says "Keep Frozen. May be refrigerated up to 10 days." Time/Temperature Control for Safety (TCS) Foods shall be kept cold at a temperature of 41.0°F or below, as measured by an internal probe thermometer, to limit bacterial growth. Pecan pies were discarded during inspection. Facility lacks internal probe food thermometer. Food temperature measuring device shall be provided and readily accessible for use in ensuring attainment and maintenance of food temperature. Observed ice scoop being stored directly on top of the ice bin. During pauses in food preparation or dispensing, food preparation and dispensing utensils shall be stored in accordance with established regulations. Observed single use cups at self service drink station being stored out of package and not protected. Single use cups should be stored in original packaging or by other means that protects them from contamination until used. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Observed trash cans containing food residue that are being stored uncovered when not in continuous use. Trash cans containing food residue should be covered when not in continuous use. Some ceiling tiles are damaged and need to be replaced. At least one employee that has supervisory and management responsibility and the authority to direct and control food preparation and service shall be a certified food protection manager who has shown proficiency of required information through passing a test that is part of an accredited program.

CHEF LEE, 502 Mallard Loop. Date of follow-up inspection Nov. 16. No Certified Food Manager. Left manager with website to obtain CFM. Form letter to be sent by email.

LARRY'S PIZZA, 7401 Dollarway Road, White Hall. Date of inspection Nov. 16. Chlorine solution in automatic dishwasher is not dispensing properly to sanitize dishes. A chlorine solution shall measure 50-100 mg/L at a temperature of 75°F-100°F. Dishes should be sanitized in three compartment sink until automatic dishwasher is repaired. Observed containers with chemicals being stored next to and above utensils. POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS shall be stored so they cannot contaminate FOOD, EQUIPMENT, UTENSILS, LINENS, and SINGLE-SERVICE and SINGLE-USE ARTICLES by separating the POISONOUS OR TOXIC MATERIALS by spacing or partitioning. Chemicals were moved to chemical storage area during inspection. Observed part of single use pizza boxes being stored touching the floor. Single use pizza boxes must be stored in a way to prevent contamination. Pizza boxes were moved on top of a crate during inspection. Observed a leak in the pipes under the rinse station of the three compartment sink. Pipes should be repaired so that there is no leak. No test strips observed in establishment. Test strips must be available and used to test the strength of chemical sanitizing solutions. Floors, especially under and behind shelving and cooking equipment, are unclean and need to be cleaned.