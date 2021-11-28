Section of LR I-30 set to shut for work

Work on the $1 billion project to improve Interstate 30 through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock will require another series of lane closings throughout the corridor beginning Monday, culminating in the closing of an entire section of I-30 eastbound lanes in Little Rock and a detour next weekend.

The work also will impact adjoining lanes on city streets, frontage roads and Interstate 630 as part of the first phase of construction, according to an announcement from the Arkansas Department of Transportation.

Closing the eastbound lanes between I-630 and East Sixth Street, rerouting that traffic onto the northbound frontage and the other traffic changes starting Friday night and continuing into Dec. 6 will allow work to build a new overpass for East Ninth Street.

"These operations are part of a maintenance of traffic plan to place girders for the 9th Street bridge over I-30 eastbound lanes," the department said in its announcement.

When the I-30 eastbound lanes are closed, eastbound traffic will be directed to the exit ramp for downtown Little Rock and onto the frontage road. The traffic will use the on-ramp at East Sixth Street to return to I-30.

The department said the work will trigger other weekend changes in traffic patterns. They include:

• I-30 westbound lanes will be reduced to one open lane between East Sixth Street and I-630. The southbound frontage road will be used to help move westbound traffic.

• The I-630 eastbound exit ramp to I-30 eastbound will be closed.

• The East Sixth Street bridge between the I-30 frontage roads will be closed.

• Some city streets in the vicinity of East Sixth and East Ninth streets will be closed to facilitate the movement of traffic. Local street detours will be signed.

The 30 Crossing project will widen a 6.7-mile corridor through downtown Little Rock and North Little Rock to 10 lanes and includes replacing the bridge over the Arkansas River.

The first phase of project, known as 30 Crossing, began last year. Expected to cost $638 million, it includes building a new bridge over the Arkansas River that will have three through lanes with two collector-distributor lanes and an auxiliary lane in both directions. It also will include an improved opening for the navigation channel that barges use on the river.

On the Little Rock side, the first phase also includes a reconstructed interchange in downtown Little Rock, four travel lanes in each direction between East Third and East Ninth streets and improvements to the I-630 interchange.

In North Little Rock, the work in the initial phase includes additional lanes from the river to Bishop Lindsey Avenue, a new interchange at Broadway and improvements at the Interstate 40 interchange.

Work throughout the corridor beginning Monday will involve other lane closings, according to the department. Because of the Thanksgiving holiday, lane closings won't begin until 8 p.m. Monday, weather permitting.

In general, daytime lane closures will happen between 9 a.m. and 3 p.m., and overnight lane closures will take place between 8 p.m. and 5 a.m. Areas with double-lane closures will generally be limited to 11 p.m. to 4 a.m.

Work requiring lane closings will occur at the following locations, weather permitting:

DAYTIME CLOSINGS

• I-30 eastbound right shoulder at Roosevelt Road in Little Rock.

• I-30 frontage roads between East Sixth and East 10th streets in Little Rock.

• The East Second and East Third street intersections with Rock Street and River Market Avenue in Little Rock.

• Mahlon Martin Street and sidewalks between President Clinton Avenue and East Third Street in Little Rock; detours will be indicated with signs.

• Broadway between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

OVERNIGHT CLOSINGS

• I-30 between Roosevelt Road in Little Rock and Bishop Lindsey Avenue in North Little Rock. This includes an eastbound lane shift between East Sixth and East Ninth streets in Little Rock, with the left lane separated from traffic by concrete barriers on either side.

• Ramps or lanes within the I-30/I-40 interchange in North Little Rock, including closing the I-30 eastbound exit to John F. Kennedy Boulevard.

• I-630 eastbound ramp to I-30 eastbound in Little Rock; detour will be indicated with signs.

• I-30 frontage road northbound between East 10th and East Sixth streets in Little Rock.

• Broadway between Pine and Olive streets in North Little Rock.

24-HOUR CLOSINGS

• River Market Avenue between East Second and East Third streets in Little Rock; East Second Street eastbound closed between River Market Avenue and Sherman Street; detour will be indicated with signs.

• Riverfront Drive (head-to-head traffic pattern) between Olive and Pine streets in North Little Rock. A single-lane of westbound traffic has temporarily shifted into the eastbound lanes.

Traffic will be controlled by construction barrels and signs. Additional travel information can be found at IDriveArkansas.com or ARDOT.gov.