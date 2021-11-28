Panyard-Fields

Emma Fields and Ryan Panyard were united in marriage Nov. 13 at the Hawthorne House in Parkville, Miss. The Rev. Wendy Chrostek officiated.

She is the daughter of Terri and Jerry Fields of Leawood, Kan. Her grandparents are Brenda and Jeff Fields of Springfield, Miss. and the late Mildred and Thomas Mann.

He is the son of Lona and Nicholas Panyard of Little Rock. His grandparents are Sheila and L. Ben Panyard Jr. of St. Petersburg, Fla. and the late Susan and L.D. Finister.

Attending the bride as matron of honor was her sister Ellen Stallings of Nashville, Tenn.

Attending the groom as best man was his brother Jack Panyard of Denver.

A reception was held at the Hawthorne House.

The bride received her bachelor's degree in supply chain economics from the University of Arkansas and works for Southwest Airlines.

The groom received his bachelor's degrees in accounting and finance from UA and is a certified public accountant for a private equity firm.

After a wedding trip to Antigua and Barbuda, the couple will reside in Dallas.