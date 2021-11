Week 12 NFL capsules

Titans at Patriots

Noon (CBS)

LINE Patriots by 7

SERIES Patriots lead 25-18-1; Titans def. Patriots 20-13 on Jan. 4, 2020

LAST WEEK Titans lost to Texans 22-13; Patriots beat Falcons 25-0

ON OFFENSE

TITANSVS.PATRIOTS

(7) 129.0RUSHING116.3 (14)

(21) 225.1PASSING235.5 (16)

(15) 354.1TOTAL351.8 (17)

(10) 26.5 SCORING27.3 (6)

ON DEFENSE

TITANSVS.PATRIOTS

(4) 97.2RUSHING101.7 (8)

(24) 253.3PASSING211.5 (6)

(14) 350.5TOTAL313.2 (3)

(19) 23.1SCORING16.1 (1)

WHAT TO WATCH Titans QB Ryan Tannehill (12 INTs., 31 times sacked) needs top WR AJ Brown in the lineup vs. Patriots' No. 1 scoring defense. Tannehill threw 4 INTs. last week without Brown.

Jets at Texans

Noon

LINE Texans by 21/2

SERIES Jets lead 5-3; Texans beat Jets 29-22 on Dec. 15, 2018

LAST WEEK Jets lost to Dolphins 24-17; Texans beat Titans 22-13

ON OFFENSE

JETSVS.TEXANS

(29) 78.9RUSHING76.5 (32)

(9) 258.8PASSING194.6 (31)

(21) 337.7TOTAL271.1 (32)

(27)17.8SCORING15.0 (32)

ON DEFENSE

JETSVS.TEXANS

(28) 132.0RUSHING133.5 (30)

(32) 282.2PASSING255.8 (27)

(32) 414.2TOTAL389.3 (30)

(32) 32.0SCORING27.1 (29)

WHAT TO WATCH Jets rookie QB Zach Wilson returns after missing 4 games with a sprained right knee to face a defense that intercepted 4 Ryan Tannehill passes last week.

Steelers at Bengals

Noon

LINE Bengals by 31/2

SERIES Steelers lead 67-37; Bengals beat Steelers 24-10 on Sept. 26

LAST WEEK Steelers lost to Chargers 41-37; Bengals beat Raiders 32-13

ON OFFENSE

STEELERSVS.BENGALS

(27) 90.7RUSHING103.3 (22)

(14) 237.3PASSING250.8 (12)

(22) 328.0TOTAL354.1 (14)

(20) 21.4SCORING26.8 (9)

ON DEFENSE

STEELERSVS.BENGALS

(26) 126.6RUSHING98.0 (5)

(15) 240.7PASSING254.9 (25)

(23) 367.3TOTAL352.9 (15)

(14) 22.6SCORING21.6 (9)

WHAT TO WATCH Steelers yielded 533 yards last week, without TJ Watt (knee, hip), Joe Hayden and Minka Fitzpatrick. Watt and Fitzpatrick back, Hayden questionable.

Buccaneers at Colts

Noon

LINE Buccaneers by 31/2

SERIES Colts lead 8-6; Buccaneers beat Colts 38-35 on Dec. 8, 2019

LAST WEEK Buccaneers beat Giants 30-10; Colts beat Bills 41-15

ON OFFENSE

BUCSVS.COLTS

(26) 91.2RUSHING147.9 (4)

(1) 314.8PASSING216.1 (23)

(2) 406.0TOTAL364.0 (11)

(1) 30.9SCORING28.1 (5)

ON DEFENSE

BUCSVS.COLTS

(1) 78.4RUSHING111.6 (15)

(17) 243.7PASSING247.2 (18)

(8) 322.1TOTAL358.8 (19)

(11) 22.2SCORING22.3 (13)

WHAT TO WATCH Colts RB Jonathan Taylor vs. Bucs' top-ranked run defense. Taylor produced 204 scrimmage yards and 5 TDs last week vs. then top-ranked Bills defense.

Falcons at Jaguars

Noon

LINE Falcons by 2

SERIES Falcons lead 4-3; Falcons beat Jaguars 24-12 on Dec. 22, 2019

LAST WEEK Falcons lost to Patriots 25-0; Jaguars lost to 49ers 30-10

ON OFFENSE

FALCONSVS.JAGUARS

(30) 78.6RUSHING112.5 (17)

(20) 229.7PASSING206.9 (24)

(29) 308.3TOTAL319.4 (25)

(27) 17.8SCORING15.9 (31)

ON DEFENSE

FALCONSVS.JAGUARS

(25) 123.3RUSHING112.5 (17)

(14) 239.0PASSING250.6 (19)

(20) 362.3TOTAL363.1 (21)

(31) 28.8SCORING26.2 (25)

WHAT TO WATCH Falcons RB/WR Cordarrelle Patterson (303 rushing, 473 receiving, 7 TDs) is expected to return after missing last Thursday's feeble shutout loss.

Panthers at Dolphins

Noon

LINE Panthers by 2

SERIES Dolphins lead 4-2; Panthers def. Dolphins 45-21 on Nov. 13, 2017

LAST WEEK Panthers lost to Washington 27-21; Dolphins def. Jets 24-17

ON OFFENSE

PANTHERSVS.DOLPHINS

(15) 115.5RUSHING77.4 (31)

(27) 203.2PASSING233.1 (17)

(26) 318.7TOTAL310.5 (28)

(22) 20.5SCORING18.3 (26)

ON DEFENSE

PANTHERSVS.DOLPHINS

(19) 114.5RUSHING108.6 (13)

(1) 174.2PASSING274.2 (29)

(2) 288.7TOTAL382.8 (29)

(6) 20.0SCORING24.5 (23)

WHAT TO WATCH Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa (273 passing, 2 TDs) was productive vs. Jets 32nd-ranked pass defense. Panthers are No. 1 vs. the pass.

Eagles at Giants

Noon (Fox)

LINE Eagles by 31/2

SERIES Eagles lead 88-86-2; Giants beat Eagles 27-17 on Nov. 15, 2020

LAST WEEK Eagles beat Saints 40-29; Giants lost to Buccaneers 30-10

ON OFFENSE

EAGLESVS.GIANTS

(2) 153.4RUSHING92.9 (25)

(29) 199.5PASSING229.9 (19)

(16) 352.8TOTAL322.8 (23)

(8) 27.0 SCORING18.9 (25)

ON DEFENSE

EAGLESVS.GIANTS

(21) 116.5RUSHING119.7 (22)

(12) 231.5PASSING255.7 (26)

(13) 348.1TOTAL375.4 (26)

(20) 23.6SCORING24.6 (24)

WHAT TO WATCH Giants offense after firing of offensive coordinator Jason Garrett on Tuesday. Former Browns head coach Freddie Kitchens will call the plays.

Chargers at Broncos

3:05 p.m.

LINE Chargers by 21/2

SERIES Broncos lead 69-53-1; Chargers beat Broncos 19-16 on Dec. 27, 2020

LAST WEEK Chargers beat the Steelers 41-37, Broncos had bye, lost 30-13 to Eagles on Nov. 14

ON OFFENSE

CHARGERSVS.BRONCOS

(21) 106.1RUSHING111.5 (19)

(6) 280.4PASSING230.6 (18)

(8) 386.5TOTAL342.1 (20)

(11) 26.0SCORING20.0 (23)

ON DEFENSE

CHARGERSVS.BRONCOS

(32) 145.1RUSHING110.1 (14)

(5) 209.9PASSING218.1 (9)

(17) 355.0TOTAL328.2 (9)

(27) 26.5SCORING18.3 (3)

WHAT TO WATCH Broncos RBs Melvin Gordon and rookie Javonte Williams -- 1,036 rushing, 6 TDs -- vs. a Chargers defense that is ranked last against the rush.

Rams vs. Packers

3:25 p.m. (Fox)

LINE Rams by 2

SERIES Tied 47-47-2; Packers beat Rams 32-18 in NFC divisional playoff game on Jan. 16, 2020

LAST WEEK Rams had bye, lost 31-10 at San Francisco on Nov. 15; Packers lost 34-31 at Minnesota

ON OFFENSE

RAMSVS.PACKERS

(24) 97.9RUSHING108.0 (20)

(4) 289.3PASSING243.0 (13)

(6) 387.2TOTAL351.0 (18)

(7) 27.1SCORING22.5 (17)

ON DEFENSE

RAMSVS.PACKERS

(11) 105.2RUSHING105.6 (12)

(16) 241.7PASSING213.2 (7)

(12) 346.9TOTAL318.8 (7)

(15) 22.7SCORING19.5 (5)

WHAT TO WATCH WR Odell Beckham Jr. (2-18 receiving vs. 49ers) has had 2 weeks to get indoctrinated into the Rams offense with bye week.

Vikings at 49ers

3:25 p.m.

LINE 49ers by 3

SERIES 49ers lead 24-23-1; 49ers beat Vikings 27-10 on Jan. 11, 2020

LAST WEEK Vikings beat Packers 34-31; 49ers beat Jaguars 30-10

ON OFFENSE

VIKINGSVS.49ERS

(11) 119.2RUSHING123.2 (8)

(8) 267.8PASSING236.1 (15)

(7) 387.0TOTAL359.3 (13)

(13) 25.5SCORING24.6 (16)

ON DEFENSE

VIKINGSVS.49ERS

(27) 127.0RUSHING115.9 (20)

(20) 251.9PASSING202.4 (3)

(28) 378.9TOTAL318.3 (6)

(22) 24.2 SCORING22.2 (11)

WHAT TO WATCH 49ers have run the ball at least 42 times in back-to-back regular-season games -- both wins -- for the first time since 1987.

Browns at Ravens

7:20 p.m. (NBC)

LINE Ravens by 31/2

SERIES Ravens lead 33-11; Ravens beat Browns 47-42 on Dec. 14, 2020

LAST WEEK Ravens beat Bears 16-13; Browns beat Lions 13-10

ON OFFENSE

BROWNSVS.RAVENS

(1) 156.8RUSHING151.0 (3)

(25) 205.6PASSING251.6 (11)

(12) 362.5TOTAL402.6 (3)

(19) 22.2SCORING24.7 (15)

ON DEFENSE

BROWNSVS.RAVENS

(7) 101.4RUSHING88.6 (2)

(8) 215.4PASSING281.1 (31)

(4) 316.7TOTAL369.7 (25)

(17) 22.8SCORING23.0 (18)

WHAT TO WATCH Ravens get QB Lamar Jackson after he missed road win over Bears; Browns have 1-2 RB punch of Nick Chubb and Kareem Hunt for the 1st time in 5 weeks.

Seahawks at Washington

7:15 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Washington by 1

SERIES Washington leads 12-9; Seahawks beat Washington 20-15 on Dec. 20, 2020

LAST WEEK Seahawks lost to Cardinals 23-13; Washington beat Panthers 27-21

ON OFFENSE

SEAHAWKSVS.WASHINGTON

(23) 98.4RUSHING122.9 (10)

(28) 200.2PASSING224.9 (22)

(30) 298.6TOTAL347.8 (19)

(24) 19.4SCORING21.2 (21)

ON DEFENSE

SEAHAWKSVS.WASHINGTON

(23) 122.2RUSHING98.5 (6)

(30) 279.6PASSING270.0 (28)

(31) 401.8TOTAL368.5 (24)

(7) 20.9SCORING26.7 (28)

WHAT TO WATCH Washington is 2-0 after bye week, with wins at home over defending Super Bowl champion Tampa Bay and on the road against the Panthers.