OPINION | A WORD: Arkansas, let’s make up some more new words





Today I write to you while teetering on the brink of a firmly enforced Thanksgiving deadline, for which I am not the least bit grateful.

You, my wordy playmates, are out there, somewhere, noodling away at the game we introduced Nov. 22: Penelope's Revenge. Any minute now, you will email me a brilliantly mutilated new word to chortle over and share.

But I can't wait or the deadline will kill this column.

So, here's a reminder of how to play: Create a homograph by moving the main emphasis of a word to a different syllable. Use hyphens to set off that syllable. Define your new word. Examples:

Stab-ilization, from stabilization, means the realization that you want to stab someone, someone wants to stab you or you have been stabbed.

Penulti-mate, from penultimate, means the last person you divorce before you marry the love of your life.

Can you top those? Send your new words to

cstorey@adgnewsroom.com



