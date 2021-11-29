DEAR HELOISE: Is it me, or does it seem as though too many people today have an entitlement mentality? I recently read about a woman who refused to remove her handbag from a seat on a crowded subway so someone else could sit down.

I was on a flight where a young man was in the wrong seat and refused to go to his assigned seat because he said he didn't feel like walking to the back where his seat was.

When did we get to this point where people believe that they should have everything handed to them rather than put in some effort to get what they want? As far as I can tell, we're only entitled to live and die. The rest is up to us.

-- Bess H., Warren, Mich.

DEAR READERS: What do you think? Are we developing an "entitlement" mentality?

DEAR READERS: Some uses for used gift cards and old credit cards:

• Scrape ice off windshield.

• Clean mud or snow off your shoes.

• Use as a straight edge when designing something.

• Use the corner to turn a screw or tighten a bolt.

DEAR HELOISE: I sent my husband to the grocery store to pick up a few items. He called and asked which brand of butter I wanted, as well as coffee and vanilla. I took pictures of the brands we use and sent them by way of my cellphone, which made shopping easier for him.

-- Carrie G., Atlanta

DEAR HELOISE: My mother passed away a couple of months ago, and while cleaning out her personal belongings, my sister and I came across her journals. We didn't know she had even kept a journal, much less a set of 12. It was such a delight to read about her life and discover things we never knew about her. She won her state spelling bee while in her teens, met my dad at a dance and turned down his first six requests for a date. She wrote of their first Christmas together, the day she found out she was going to be a mother and the sad day her own mother died.

It was so nice to hear her voice in written words and to read about the stories we never knew. This has encouraged me to keep a journal and to let my own children one day hear my thoughts.

-- Debbie N., Reno, Nev.

DEAR HELOISE: My husband and I recently made a day trip to our son's college, and I phoned the day before to see if there was anything he needed. I was surprised to find he wanted more socks, towels, underwear and six cans of his favorite brand of chili. While I don't care about the chili, I'd sure love to know what became of his socks, underwear and towels! Is this a common occurrence in college?

-- Anne W., San Antonio

DEAR READER: Apparently your son has a hard time keeping track of his clothing, or at least some of it. Supply him with what he needs, but try to find out what is at the root of the problem.

Send a money- or time-saving hint to Heloise, P.O. Box 795001, San Antonio, Texas 78279-5000; fax to (210) 435-6473; or email

Heloise@Heloise.com