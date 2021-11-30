NWA fishing report

Beaver Lake

Striped bass have moved into the midlake area, between Rocky Branch and Horseshoe Bend parks.

Reese Jones at Hook, Line and Sinker in Rogers recommends striper fishing early with top-water lures or free lining with brood minnows.

For black bass, try top-water lures early. Alabama rigs, spinner baits or crawdad crank baits may work later in the day. Average surface water temperature is in the low to mid 50s.

Southtown Sporting Goods in Fayetteville reports striped bass fishing is inconsistent, but stripers can be caught with brood minnows. Use minnows or jigs for crappie 10 to 12 feet deep around brush.

Beaver tailwater

Beaver Dam Store recommends fishing for trout with nightcrawlers inflated with a worm blower. Power Bait in bright colors is good to use. Good colors are white, red, orange and rainbow.

Try fly fishing for trout with size 12 or 14 nymphs or scuds. Power generation at Beaver Dam takes place on cold mornings, creating higher, faster flows.

Lake Fayetteville

David Powell at the lake office said crappie fishing is good with hair jigs fished near the intake tower near the south side of the dam 4 to 20 feet deep. Try jig and pigs for black bass. No reports on catfish or bluegill.

Lake Sequoyah

Mike Carver at the lake office said crappie are being caught near the old White River bridge with minnows or jigs at varied depths. Use crickets for bluegill. Try live sunfish or cut bait for catfish.

Bella Vista

Hook, Line and Sinker in Bella Vista recommends fishing for black bass in coves with crank baits or Alabama rigs. Catfish are biting nightcrawlers. Trout at Lake Brittany are biting small spoons and Power Bait.

Please note that fishing in Bella Vista is open only to POA members and their guests.

Swepco Lake

Kenny Stroud in Siloam Springs recommends fishing for black bass with Ned rigs or plastic worms. Try top-water lures at dawn and dusk.

Siloam Springs, Crystal lakes

Stroud recommends fishing for crappie with minnows or jigs.

Eastern Oklahoma

The Oklahoma Department of Wildlife Conservation reports good fishing for crappie at Lake Tenkiller. Use minnows or tube jigs around brush and docks. Largemouth bass fishing is fair with crank baits, plastic worms or jig and pigs.

Table Rock Lake

Focused Fishing Guide Service said the best way to catch black bass is deep with a drop-shot rig, jigging spoon or swim bait fished vertically. Fish where there are shad around deep brush piles or tree tops 30 to 50 feet deep. Try a jig and pig around isolated cover such as a rock pile or brush pile.

-- Compiled by Flip Putthoff