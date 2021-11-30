Walmart CFO Biggs plans to leave post

Walmart Inc.'s Chief Financial Officer Brett Biggs will step down from his role next year, but stay on with the company through January 2023.

The Bentonville-based retailer said in a news release Monday that Biggs, who has worked at Walmart for 22 years, will continue as executive vice president and CFO until a successor is found next year.

After that, Biggs will remain to help with the transition until his final day on Jan. 31, 2023. He will also continue during this time to represent Walmart on the board of its fintech startup venture with Ribbit Capital.

Walmart said it will consider candidates from both inside and outside the company to fill the CFO position.

"Brett's high character and strong leadership have played a central role during one of the most significant periods in the company's history," said Doug McMillon, Walmart's chief executive officer.

"Brett has elevated the finance organization and strengthened the team through his commitment to excellence and talent development," McMillon said. Biggs also played a key role in growing Walmart's omnichannel capacity, McMillon said.