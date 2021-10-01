Hot Springs man arrested in shooting, authorities say

A 68-year-old Hot Springs man is accused of shooting and injuring a woman in Garland County on Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities received a call just after 1:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had occurred at 131 Cheyenne St., said deputy Courtney Kizer, Garland County sheriff’s office spokesperson.

LifeNet arrived on the scene and attended to Anna Brown, who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Brown was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies identified a man, John Thomas Pasley, who matched the description of the shooter and detained him. Pasley was taken into custody at the scene, Kizer said.

Pasley was charged with felony counts of first-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault and booked into the Garland County jail shortly after 5 p.m. No bond was listed.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Garland County District Court.