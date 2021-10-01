Sections
Hot Springs man arrested in shooting, authorities say

by Steven Mross/Hot Springs Sentinel-Record | Today at 9:41 a.m.
Emergency personnel work the scene of a shooting that occurred at 131 Cheyenne St. shortly before 1:3o p.m. Thursday. A woman suffered non-life-threatening injuries from a gunshot wound and a male suspect, later identified as John Thomas Pasley, 68, was detained and later charged. - Photo by J.P. Ford of The Sentinel-Record

A 68-year-old Hot Springs man is accused of shooting and injuring a woman in Garland County on Thursday, authorities said.

Authorities received a call just after 1:20 p.m. in reference to a shooting that had occurred at 131 Cheyenne St., said deputy Courtney Kizer, Garland County sheriff’s office spokesperson.

LifeNet arrived on the scene and attended to Anna Brown, who was suffering from what appeared to be a gunshot wound, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office. Authorities said Brown was transported to a local hospital for treatment of injuries that didn’t appear to be life-threatening.

Deputies identified a man, John Thomas Pasley, who matched the description of the shooter and detained him. Pasley was taken into custody at the scene, Kizer said.

Pasley was charged with felony counts of first-degree battery, first-degree terroristic threatening and aggravated assault and booked into the Garland County jail shortly after 5 p.m. No bond was listed.

He was scheduled to be arraigned Friday in Garland County District Court.

