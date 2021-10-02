DeWitt man killed in head-on crash with tractor-trailer

A DeWitt man was killed in a head-on collision with a tractor-trailer Thursday evening in Arkansas County, State Police said.

Patravius R. Grayson, 29, was driving a 2016 Chevrolet Traverse south on U.S. 165 near a bridge over the Arkansas River when the wreck happened about 5:20 p.m., according to a preliminary police report.

Troopers said the SUV crossed the center line into the northbound traffic lane, and the driver of a tractor-trailer swerved into the southbound lane to avoid the vehicle. The Chevrolet swerved back into the southbound lane and hit the truck head-on, killing Grayson, the report says.

Earlier Thursday, a 76-year-old man died after a crash involving a tractor-trailer in Garland County, according to a preliminary report.

Jimmy Barnard Sr. of Bonnerdale was driving a 2004 Honda CR-V out of a parking lot on the south side of U.S. 70 about 3:50 p.m., troopers said.

As Barnard crossed the highway to enter North Pearcy Road, he drove into the path of a westbound tractor-trailer, the report says. Troopers said the truck hit the passenger side of Barnard's car.

Barnard was brought to CHI St. Vincent in Hot Springs, but he died, the report says.

Troopers described conditions at the time of both crashes as clear and dry.