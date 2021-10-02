LIVE UPDATES: No. 8 Arkansas at No. 2 Georgia

3:35, 2Q: Razorbacks finally get a stop defensively and force a punt. Arkansas ran to the football and got after the quarterback as well as it has all day.

Good opportunity for the Razorbacks to get some points before the half. Arkansas will also get the ball to open the second half.

5:21, 2Q: Arkansas is forced to punt after another series fails to net a first down. Dalton Wagner was flagged for his second false start of the day, pushing Arkansas from third-and-2 to third-and-7.

KJ Jefferson then threw a swing pass to AJ Green three yards behind the line of scrimmage and Georgia blew it up. Bulldogs have possession at their 28 when play resumes.

Georgia leads 24-0.

7:43, 2Q: Simeon Blair dropped a sure-fire pick in the red zone on a Georgia third-and-10 attempt. The Bulldogs tack on a 46-yard field goal to push their lead to 24-0.

12:17, 2Q: Cam Little misses his first field goal of the season, a 37-yarder after a solid series from the Razorbacks stalls. Georgia's lead remains 21-0.

End 1Q: Georgia leads 21-0 behind a pair of short touchdown runs and a blocked punt recovered in the end zone. Bulldogs outgained Arkansas 114-46.

Rocket Sanders helped the Razorbacks gain a little traction offensively. He turned a checkdown from KJ Jefferson several yards behind the line of scrimmage into a 22-yard gain.

Arkansas ball at the Georgia 40 when play resumes.

2:17, 1Q: Georgia blocks an Arkansas punt and recovers the ball in the end zone for a touchdown. Bulldogs are ahead 21-0. Complete domination from Georgia early.

Razorbacks making a lot of mistakes teams who have not played in big games in a while make.

4:36, 1Q: Arkansas had a chance to stop Georgia on fourth-and-1 earlier on its second drive, but Jalen Catalon whiffed on a tackle in the backfield. A few plays later the Bulldogs punched in another rushing score to take a 14-0 lead.

Georgia has rushed for 64 yards and is averaging 6.3 yards per play to this point.

9:32, 1Q: Pretty miserable start for Arkansas' offense. The Razorbacks began their first drive in front of the Georgia student section and they made an impact.

Arkansas was called for false start twice before the ball was snapped the first time. Really quick 3-and-out, which included a sack of KJ Jefferson, and now Georgia has possession again looking to go up two scores.

10:46, 1Q: Georgia's offense did not have much issue pushing the ball down the field on its opening drive. Arkansas helped the Bulldogs out with a pass interference call on third-and-9.

Zamir White capped the series with a 3-yard scoring run to go up 7-0. Bulldogs rushed for 39 yards and threw for 22. Stetson Bennett hit 2 of his first 3 passes.

15:00, 1Q: Arkansas won the coin toss and deferred to the second half. The Razorbacks’ defense will hit the field first against Bulldogs backup quarterback Stetson Bennett.

•••

Pregame

10:45 a.m. update: Stetson Bennett was named the Georgia starting quarterback by the in-stadium announcer.

10:30 a.m. update: Lots of discussion and perhaps concern on both sides ahead of game time in regards to quarterback play.

Georgia quarterback J.T. Daniels, according to Bulldogs coach Kirby Smart about an hour ago, is a game-time decision. The staff will see how he feels in warmups and assess his status.

Daniels is battling a lat issue, Smart said earlier this week. According to Seth Emerson, who covers the Bulldogs for The Athletic, backup QB Stetson Bennett is taking reps in warmups with Georgia's first-team center.

For Arkansas, KJ Jefferson is still battling the knee injury he sustained early in the second half against Texas A&M last week. Sam Pittman told ESPN that the QB practiced this week but was limited in some ways.