Police apprehend man charged in August homicide in Little Rock

A man charged with capital murder in connection to an August homicide has been captured, according to a tweet from the Benton Police Department.

Termaine Antwone Anderson, 36, charged in the killing of 31-year-old Ryan Keith Montgomery, was found Friday.

The department posted Thursday on Twitter that police were searching for Anderson. The alert noted Anderson was last seen driving a silver Honda Accord, which was later found burned.

The vehicle was used Aug. 10 to pick up Montgomery in the area of 32nd and Potter streets in Little Rock. Two days later, the Little Rock Police Department put out a missing person alert for Montgomery.

Little Rock police noted in the alert that Montgomery was last seen on Aug. 10 getting into the Honda, and on Aug. 13 the department tweeted that Montgomery had been found. It did not state whether he was alive or dead.

Anderson has a previous murder conviction and has been connected to other violent crimes, according to the tweet.