PULASKI ACADEMY 63, LIBERTY (TEXAS) CHRISTIAN 14

ARGYLE, Texas – Charlie Fiser threw five touchdown passes for Pulaski Academy (4-1), which eclipsed the 6o-point mark for the second week in a row.

Joe Himon scored three touchdowns and John Mark Charette caught two of Fiser's scoring tosses for the Bruins, who beat Watson Chapel 64-8 last week and jumped out to a 49-14 at halftime Friday. Charlie Barker, Kenny Jordan and Jaylin McKinney also recorded touchdowns.

Preston Spann and Josh Cady both had an interception for Pulaski Academy.