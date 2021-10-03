BANKRUPTCY WATCH

ADONA Kathryn Denise Youngblood, 361 Wades Crossing, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
ALEXANDER Heather E. McCrery, 586 Avilla East, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
BALD KNOB Angela K. Pedigo, 700 N. Hickory, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
Terry W. Durham, 761 Stanley Road, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
BATESVILLE Chris A. Martin, 880 Chinquapin Loop, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7. James and Pamela Czaplewski, 104 McHue Road, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7. Joshua Alan Massey, 3290 James St., Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Ronald Franklin and Georgia A. Moore, 760 Brooks St., Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
BEARDEN Ricky L. and Tammy R. Pennington, 126 Ouachita Road 247, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTON Michael John Taylor, 139 Phil Drive, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
BENTONVILLE Charlene Glenna Carter, 705 N.W. J St., Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Gregory Lance and Stacy Lynn King, 1201 Cliffstone, Apt 1, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
BISMARCK Robin Eric and Sarah Brittany Nunley, 158 Martha Lane, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
BLYTHEVILLE Anna Kaye McCormick, 5424 E. Ark. 137, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Mary Ann Daniels, 701 Broadmoor, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
BONO Billy Ray Davis, 1404 Ark. 230 West, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
BRYANT Clara L. Crawford, 501 Double Eagle Way, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
CABOT Joyce A. Wilson, 101 Cardinal Lane, Apt. 21, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
CAMDEN Leroy Charles and Tammy Lynn Deans, 929 Cathey Cove, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
CASH Andrew Martin Stough, 300 Front St., Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
CHERRY VALLEY James Roy Scott Jr., 514 CR 344, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
COLT Mark J. Apgar Sr., 446 E. Old Military Road, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
CONWAY Doyle Edward Hood Jr., 2925 Pebble Beach, Apt. 8, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kristerpher Lewis Wilkerson, 38 Earl Drive, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
EL DORADO Datron Jasimmion Hall, 4623 Northwest, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Johnnie Lorene McGee, 2069 O’Rear Road, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Strachele Gray, 427 Thompson Ave., Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
FAYETTEVILLE Brian J. and Irene M. Olinger, 5057 W. Colfax Loop, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Chloe Alexandria Verkler, 900 N. Leverett, No. 319, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 7. David Jackson, 116 N. Washington Ave., Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Donita Joraine Hahn, 2350 S. Van Hoose Drive, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
GASSVILLE Annette Marie Edwards, 109 Hopper St., Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
GREENBRIER Mark Shane Gregory, 11 Stockbridge Drive, Sept. 26, 2021, Chapter 7.
GREENWOOD Alechia Gail Reeves, P.O. Box 16, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7. Michael Fletcher, 1725 Sugarberry Place, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
HAMBURG Justin Clark, 418 Ashley Road, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
HATFIELD Dennis Richardson, 417 Polk Road 30, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOT SPRINGS Kenneth Scott Hass, 164 Thornton Ferry Road, Apt. E1, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
HOXIE Robert Thomas Dwayne Reeves, 221 Free St., Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
HUNTINGTON Christina M. and Carl G. Slate, 5117 Chimney Road, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
JACKSONVILLE Kristie Coleman, 1313 Southeastern Ave., Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
JONESBORO Duane Michael and Andrea Faye Phipps, 3829 Remington Drive, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Inette Gunby, 722 Valley Drive, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
Jeremy Lee McKenley, 7501 Highland Drive, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
Terry Lemont and Denise Labet Cobb, 4705 Peter Trail, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
JUNCTION CITY Robert Sidney and Christy Spring Pepper, 231 Shop Road, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
LAKE CITY Kelly J. Adams, 702 Catfish Drive, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7.
LITTLE ROCK Brenda J. Westbrook, 1404 W. 18th St., Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
Erica D. King, 13600 Otter Creek Pkwy., Apt. 249, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13. Gwendolyn Smith, 4710 Sam Peck Road, Apt. 1182, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
LeCzarian Mills, 21 Falcon Court, Apt. 12, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Melissa Ann Cecil, 14 Bertwood Drive, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Michael Paul Murrell, 1620 W. Colonel Glenn Road, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 13. Samantha Fields, 5203 Dickens Lane, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Sheena Joyner, 1400 Old Forge Drive, Apt. 2002, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
Teretha Crook, 2023 Park Lane, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
Terry W. Younger, 5713 Larch Place, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
LOWELL Jeff L. and Dena A. Henshilwood, P.O. Box 458, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
MABELVALE Karey Russell, 13800 Joan Drive, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
MAUMELLE Veronica A Hamlin, 12037 Paul Eells Drive, Apt. 106, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAIN HOME Brandy Rochelle Hughes, 236 Garden Terrace, #1, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
Brian Paul Taylor, 1812 Eagle Drive, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Deborah Ann Johnson, 42 Ainsworth Lane, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
MOUNTAINBURG William S. and Debra R. Mitchell Jr., 2001 U.S. 71 NW, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
NEWPORT Brian K. and Mary Lynn Eidson, 3208 Hooper St., Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
NORTH LITTLE ROCK Bridgette R. Harris, 312 Saunders Drive, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kimberly Terry, 1400 Fair Cove Loop, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Luciano V. and Lucilene N. Pereira, 4801 N. Locust St., Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7. Stephanie L. Honorable, 815 Cedar St., Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Tamara M. Rogers, 50 Jaynelle Place, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Teresa R. Mothershed, 4700 Augusta Circle, Apt. G, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
OPPELO Justin and Kayla Parish, 3195 Ark. 154, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
OSCEOLA Alan R. and Ramona F. Ring Sr., 111 Mockingbird Lane, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
PARIS Darian and Sherri Wootton, 2686 Red Bench Road, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
PEA RIDGE Loretta Carol Black, 2370 John Montgomery Circle, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
PINE BLUFF Christine E Davis, 1903 E. 10th Ave., Sept. 25, 2021, Chapter 13. Lashuna Janae Davis, 6106 Indian Hills Drive, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
PRAIRIE GROVE Carrie L. Angel, 16260 Bohot Road, Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 7.
PRESCOTT Shanita M. Evans, 718 Oak St., Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROGERS Steven Lee Beacham, 1820 S. B St., Apt 10, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
ROSE BUD Donald Lee and Christy Ann Hendrix, 216 Carter Road, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
RUSSELLVILLE Bill Roderick Pierce, 1278 W. Gumlog Road, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 7.
Kenneth Mahon Jr., 1109 S. Houston Ave., Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 7.
SEARCY Wolfgang A. Laule, 3836 Ark. 367 South, Sept. 29, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERIDAN Robert John and Shelia Diana Halsdorf Jr., 2009 Grant 43, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
SHERWOOD Amber Harris, 47 Cardinal Valley Drive, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
SPRINGDALE Kelli Mariea Duncan, 2278 Reed Ave., Sept. 28, 2021, Chapter 13.
Skyler Key, 2200 East Mountain Road, Apt. C105, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13. Vincent Rodriguez, 5325 N. Oak St., Apt. N 104, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 13.
STUTTGART Tracy and Glenda Henley, 1914 S. Grand, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
SUMMIT Crystal Lynn Cagle, P.O. Box 110, Sept. 27, 2021, Chapter 7.
WEST FORK Annika Marie Kolb, 16155 Onda Mountain Road, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 13.
WEST MEMPHIS Felecia D. Royston, 1850 N. Avalon Apt. 68, Sept. 23, 2021, Chapter 13.
WHITE HALL Justin and Ariel Jenkins, 1205 Oak Hill Drive, Apt. B, Sept. 24, 2021, Chapter 7.