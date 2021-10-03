Golf tournament to benefit Centers

Morgan Bailey and Randall Bynum play golf.

Which is part of the reason they're both working on the Centers for Youth & Families' 31st annual Centers Classic golf tournament, Oct. 11 at west Little Rock's Pleasant Valley Country Club.

Bailey, who has been volunteering for the nonprofit for half a dozen years, is the tournament chairman. Bynum is a partner in the Little Rock law firm of Dover Dixon Horne PLLC, the tournament's main sponsor.

"This is my second year to chair the tournament," Bailey says. He'll turn next year's event over to current vice chair Jeb Steen.

Among the chairman's biggest tasks: bringing in sponsorships and finding teams, Bailey says.

This year's tourney will feature 46 teams of four players each, teeing off in two flights -- the first at 8 a.m., the second at 1 p.m. (the majority playing in the afternoon).

That's higher, says foundation development officer Allie Edwards, than the original 40-team goal.

"I wouldn't say the second year is easier," Bailey says. "The hard part last year was dealing with challenges brought on by covid-19." Every player had to have his or her own individual golf cart, for example (normally there would be two carts per four-member team, with two players in each cart), and lunch consisted of box meals.

This year they'll be following all of the country club's covid-safety protocols, but it won't be nearly as rigorous. Bailey praises the Centers staff and volunteers for running things "very smoothly."

There has also been less organizing stress this time around -- monthly meetings since May, "compared to last year, when we were meeting every two weeks to even decide [if the coronavirus situation] would allow the tournament to take place at all."

This year, Bailey says, it'll be "all about having a great time."

He says the goal is to raise $90,000 for the nonprofit, which goes to help young clients in psychiatric care, not with treatment, for which Medicare pays, but with incidentals -- clothing, shoes, personal effects, programs, arts and crafts supply and the Centers' therapy dog.

Food for golfers includes a McDonald's breakfast before the morning tee time, and lunch from Count Porkula. Somewhere in there, says Melissa Hendricks, the nonprofit's foundation director, is Blue Bell ice cream. The country club provides food for the post-tourney awards ceremony.

Bynum says his firm has been the tournament's primary sponsor for a decade and a proud supporter of the nonprofit.

"I've been with the firm for nine years and played in it every year," he says. "More [lawyers and staff] at the firm don't play than do, but the firm supports what the Centers do. One of my partners is on the Centers board."

Golf tournaments are a popular and profitable way to raise money, Bailey explains. "In the corporate world, everybody loves to play golf," a chance to get together, network and enjoy fellowship.

"And it helps a good cause, like the Centers," Bynum adds. "Some guys bring friends and clients. You can get out of the office, get clients involved, and help spread the word."

Most tournaments take place on Monday because that's when most courses are usually closed, and they don't compete or interfere with regular club play.

The set-up is a scramble -- each of the four team members shoot, the lowest score among them prevailing. As an extra incentive, car dealer McLarty Nissan once again provides a vehicle as a prize for hitting the 17th hole in one -- about a 200-yard par 3. (Hendricks says she doesn't think anybody has actually ever won it in the 31 years. And what would these particular golfers use on a hole like that? "It depends on who you are," Bynum prevaricates. "For me, it's a 6-iron," Bailey says.)

"I like playing scrambles," says Bynum, who describes himself as a "very mediocre golfer."

"Not too much pressure on any individual player," Bailey adds. "Golf is one sport where you don't have to be very good at it to enjoy it."

Bailey's day job: He's the sales manager for MidSouth Orthopedics in Little Rock and he and his wife, Chandler, have two sons, age 4 and 2, with a third on the way, and he considers himself an avid golfer.

"My grandfather introduced me to the game at the age of 3 and I haven't put the clubs down since," he says. "The Centers classic is a perfect way for me to combine my love for golf and giving back to this great community through a wonderful organization."

But, "I'm bowing out on playing this year," Bailey says. "This year I'll be helping out instead."

If you're not a golfer, you can still support the Centers by buying a raffle ticket, at e.givesmart.com/events/drQ/i. Tickets are $10, three for $20; prizes include a "Suite Night with the Arkansas Travelers" from Delta Dental; a two-hour ice cream truck party from Loblolly Creamery; and an RNT Duck Call from Rich-N-Tone Calls.

For more details, visit e.givesmart.com/events/drQ.