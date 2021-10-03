Outdoors calendar

Calendar

OCTOBER

7 Southwest Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Timeless Traditions, Hope. Jason Banks (870) 703-0442.

7 Benton County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Benton County Fairgrounds. Rhys Carter (903) 278-3480 or rhysbcarter@gmail.com

9 Grant County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Grant County Activities Bldg., Sheridan. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039.

15 U of A Razorback chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas Air and Military Museum - Drake Field. Carson Cahill (501) 733-8866 or carsontcahill@gmail.com

19 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com

21 Pine Bluff chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White Hall Community Center. Chad Stone (870) 692-3013 or stone.chad@yahoo.com

25 Union County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. American Legion. Chris Lowry (870) 814-0566 or clowery@suddenlink.net

28 Texarkana chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Holiday Inn Convention Center. Greg Knowles (870) 648-6565 or gknowles@cableone.net

29 Northwest Arkansas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Washington County Fairgrounds. Will Ginger (479) 422-8615 or will.ginger@ml.com

30 Conway County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Sacred Heart Catholic School. Clayton Hawkins (501) 208-4615 or clayton@myhawkinsagency.com

30 Ouachita County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. The Woods, Camden. J.J. Lindsey (870) 833-2154 or jjdixiedog@yahoo.com

NOVEMBER

4 Little Rock chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Heifer Intl. Pavilion. Bryan Hean (501) 771-1121.

4 Independence County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Batesville Community and Aquatics Center. Bill Couch (870) 307-9599 or bcouch@welchcouch.com

6 Searcy chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. White County Fairgrounds. William Hamill (501) 827-8485 or william.hamill@att.net

6 Fordyce chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Arkansas National Guard Armory. Scott Morgan (870) 313-1039.

6 Ozark/Altus chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Lawrence Hall, St. Mary's Church. Buffalo Leding (479) 970-9744 or buffalo.1122@live.com

6 Mountain Home chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Baxter County Fairgrounds. Michael Schraeder (870) 421-1432 or michaelschraeder@gmail.com

8 Crawford County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Adonai Tsuri Event Venue, Van Buren. David Martin (479) 806-7761.

16 Northwest Arkansas Striper & Walleye Association monthly meeting. Cabela's/Bass Pro Shops conference room, Rogers. 6:30 p.m. Guests welcome. Tony Castro (479) 295-0231 or nwastriperwalleye.com

18 Paragould chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Green County Fairgrounds. Jerrod Kersey (870) 476-2549 or jleekersey@hotmail.com

DECEMBER

4 Russellville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Hughes Community Center. John Choate (479) 970-7571 or jchoate@tcrw.com

4 Poinsett County chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Trumann Recreational Complex. Kimberly Stewart (870) 483-3447 or jaks1@ymail.com

10 Beebe chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. National Guard Armory. Barry Wolfe (501) 681-4286 or wolfe.barry@gmail.com

11 Blytheville chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Blytheville Country Club. Steve Stromire (870) 762-9762 or sstromire@gmail.com

JANUARY

8 Pocahontas chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Rolling Hills Country Club. Danny Barr (870) 219-1396 or Danny.Barr@sedgewick.com

8 Forrest City chapter of Ducks Unlimited banquet. Civic Center. Samuel Pettus (870) 317-5426 or spfcfire2@gmail.com