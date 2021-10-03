REAL ESTATE TRANSACTIONS

Exchange NLR, LLC to The Pointe North Hills, LLC Pt NE 25-2N-12W, $14,700,000.

Bart Ferguson Enterprises, LLC to Karl Stanley Smith, 13325 & 13327 Interstate 30, Little Rock, Pt N/2 NW 18-1S-13W, $2,800,000.

Hermitage Development Corp. to Acadia Properties, LLC, 11219 Financial Centre Pkwy., Little Rock, Units Am B, C, D, E, F, G, G, Y-1, I-2, I-3, I-4 & J, Financial Park Place HPR, $2,150,000.

Joseph Bradford Eichler; Kelly Michele Eichler to William W. Kilgroe; Emily A. Kilgroe, 4901 E. Crestwood Drive, Little Rock, L18R, Prospect Terrace, $1,225,000.

Orchid Global Hospitality, LLC to Titan General Contractors, LLC, 1010 Breckenridge Drive, Little Rock, Lot B-2 B8, Breckenridge Village Business, $1,000,000.

Stone Crest Apartments, LLC to Lynn Lane, LLC 4416-4418 Lynn Lane, North Little Rock, L5, Charles Schattler $970,000.

Sarah Lindley to Kelly Ross Journey; Alyssa Dawn Journey; Living Trust Of Kelly And Alyssa Journey, 309 Eagle Pass Cove, Little Rock, L12 B31, Woodlands Edge, $930,000.

Mona Yasrebi; Jason Samii to Robert Rex Huff; Danielle Day Huff, 40 Vigne Blvd., Little Rock, L63 B83, Chenal Valley, $905,000.

RAO Investments, LLC to 609 Main St., LLC 609 Main St., Little Rock, L3 B7, Original City Of Little Rock, $850,000.

Sputnik, LLC; JS3M Properties, LLC to Mason Fauazza, 33 Falstone Drive, Little Rock, L13 B136, Chenal Valley, $756,000.

Victor Gonzalez to Laura Harden; Five-Eighteen Revocable Trust, 16 Sunset Drive, Cammack Village, Lot D, Pinnacle Point Replat- Cammack Wood, $745,000.

Alfred L. Williams; June Hoes Williams Amended And Restated Revocable Trust to Jeff Fuller Homes, LLC 2715 N. Grant St., Little Rock, Ls2-4 B19, Park View, $650,000.

Steven G. Deere; Stephanie G. Deere to TCB Real Estate, LLC 5555 Springvale Road, North Little Rock, L5J Blk A, Overbrook Replat, $645,000.

Valley Creek, LLC to The Church Of Jesus Christ Of Latter-Day Saints, L104 B5, Valley Creek, $638,498.

Nancy A. Wasson to Jane Rich McDonald; Jane Rich McDonald Revocable Trust, L1 B6, Newton, $599,000.

Dougan Investments, LLC to JPL Construction, LLC L15, Howard Adans And RD Plunkett; L15, Adams & Plunkett's, $575,000.

John F. Speed; Holly C. Speed to Matthew C. Wilson, 9 Courts Drive, Little Rock. L5 B121, Chenal Valley, $555,000.

Richard B. Vance to Jessica Joheim, 102 Midland St, Little Rock, Ls18-19 B13, Midland Hills, $540,000.

Steven Lewis Thomson; Karen Thomas Thomson; Thomson Joint Revocable Trust to Shirisha Ale, 23 Jacob Place, Little Rock, L16 B15, The Villages Of Wellington, $535,000.

Berenda Kaye Odom; Brenda Kaye Odom to Polly P. Revell, L24, Millers Pointe, $529,000.

Jonathan David Campbell; Jordan Brooke Campbell; The Campbell Family Revocable Living Trust to Corey Sanders; Ashley Sanders 20 Rosans Court, Little Rock, L15 B77, Chenal Valley, $528,000.

Sarah J. Camras; Melissa R. Camras to Vincent David Varner; Stephanie Varner, 21 Longwell Loop, Little Rock, L55 B23, The Villages Of Wellington, $523,000.

Mary Katherine Hallock; Donald Jonathan Hallock; Michael John Arnold; David Robert Arnold; Stephanie Woods Arnold; Paul Raymund Arnold; Andrea Jean Latier; Joseph Lee Arnold to GX7 Little Rock RP RE, LLC, 10115 Rodney Parham Road, Little Rock, Pt NE SW 34-2N-13W, $500,000.

Richardson Properties, LLC to Exchange NLR, LLC Pt NE 25-2N-12W, $500,000.

Shelia Lewis Neal to Michael S. Walker; Janice C. Walker, 7211 Northlake Drive, Jacksonville, L337, Northlake Phase X-B, $495,000.

Billy P. Proffitt; Lisa M. Proffitt to Michael G. Brassell; Elizabeth V. Brassell, 13 Crestview Court, Maumelle, L61 Blk II, Majestic Pointe, $485,000.

Jeffrey G. VanBeusekom; Leta L. VanBeusekom; Jeffrey And Leta VanBeusekom Living Trust to Sarah Schmidt, 108 Sierra Valley Loop, Maumelle, L24 B20, Maumelle Valley Estates, $473,000.

Daniel E. Ward; Amy R. Ward to Thomas Anderson, 14 Chelle Cove, Little Rock, L17 B61, Chenal Valley, $468,800.

Menco Construction, LLC to Kevin F. Burton; Kelley J. Burton, 9909 Hickory Heights Loop, Sherwood, L113, Miller Heights Phase III, $455,300.

David D. Walker to Eric Britt; Jan Britt, 2205 N. Garfield St., Little Rock, L23 B8, Altheimer. $446,500.

WSS Real Estate Holdings, LLC to La Botega Properties, LLC L11 B57, North Argenta (+3 Tracts In Faulkner County), $415,000.

Kevin Rush; Tracey Rush to Ugur Tasar, 49 Laval Circle, Little Rock, L9 B53, Chenal Valley, $415,000.

Northwood Creek, LLC to R. And T. Mondair, Inc., Pt NE NE 3-2N-13W, $400,000.

Prabhu Anand; Prabhu Anandh Govindarajulu; Deepa Anand; Deepa Rakjumar to Ursula Turner, 107 Grenoble Circle, Maumelle, L596R, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $399,900.

Linda Karen Melhorn-Vaughn to Robert Fisher; Rebekah Fisher, 123 Hidden Valley Loop, Maumelle, L15 B1, Maumelle Valley Estates, $388,000.

Indian Bayou Farms, LLC to Cherry Beam Farms, LLC George W. Carruth Estates, $380,000.

David Wayne Williamson; Susan Kathleen Williamson; Williamson Family Trust to Cynthia Lee Sher, L67, Carriage Creek Phase I, $379,900.

Matthew A. Sith; Fletcher B. And Shirley A. Smith Joint Revocable Trust to Richard Riley; Melanie Riley, Unit 6, Country Place HPR Phase 1B- Country Place, $375,000.

Davis Construction Services, Inc. to Jeff William Loose; Tiffany Johanna Adams, 819 Wildcreek Circle, Little Rock, L4 B7, Wildwood Place, $368,900.

Christopher Austin Freeman; Madison Danielle Freeman; Madison Danielle Peach to Mickey Lee Mayhan; Jeanne Marie Mayhan, L5 B1, Ridgeview Trails Phase I, $357,500.

Stephen Davis; Diana L. Davis to James Eric Henry; Samantha Henry, 9725 Wild Mountain Drive, Sherwood, L329, Miller's Crossing Phase 5, $355,000.

James Russell Hart; Lori S. Hart to Brooke Ann Bailey; Ryan Parker Wilson, 72 Aberdeen Drive, Little Rock, L9 B22, Chenal Valley, $350,000.

James Shawn Ayres; Bernice Elaine Ayres to Kruti Patel, 13410 Foxfield Lane, Little Rock. L13 B11, Woodlands Edge, $349,500.

Alice V. Clayton; Robert G. Clayton(dec'd) to Eric B. Anderson, 142 Marseille Drive, Maumelle. L371, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $340,000.

Erin E. Squires; Burton Squires; Cheryl C. Squires to Danita Small 3300 Fox Den Trail, Little Rock. L1 B12, Woodlands Edge, $332,900.

Eric Britt; Jan E. Britt to JLA Properties, LLC 4924 Stonewall Road, Little Rock. L6 B15, Newton, $330,000.

Andrew Joel Belanger; Tamara Lynn Belanger to Bjorn Simmons; Ranesha Critton, L24 B3, Gap Creek, $330,000.

Joe Gharahgozlou to GenEnt, LLC 4001 Cedar Hill Road, Little Rock, Pt SE SW 32-2N-12W, $320,000.

Jennifer Phan to Anna C. Striker; Trent Striker, 167 Calais Drive, Maumelle, L180, The Country Club Of Arkansas, $315,000.

Rene Sparrow to Red Crown Bottling Company, LLC 1107 Cumberland, Little Rock, L2 B46, Original City Of Little Rock, $315,000.

Daniel Crawley; Nicole Crawley to Hanging Moss Properties Of Arkansas, LLC 1016 W. Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, Pt E/2 NE SW 1-2N-12W; L100, Brentwood Phase II; L41, CW Harrod, $300,000.

Amanda Fair; Ronald H. Fair to Maggie McMorran, 6718 Kavanaugh Place, Little Rock. L3, Casey, $295,000.

Candace Nicole Smith; Nicholas Terrell Smith, Sr to Nehemiah Robinson; Karla Robinson, 8941 Meadows Gardens, Sherwood, L37, Millers Glen $286,500.

Ken Hayes Realty, LLC to Deborah M. Bledsoe, 8001 Kanis Oaks Drive, Little Rock, L21R, Kanis Village Phase I Replat, $282,025.

Melissa D. McKee; Joseph Russell Fletcher to Lisa Ramos, 6 McKee Circle, North Little Rock. L3 B8, Lakewood Northeast, $280,000.

Robert D. Johnson to Jarod W. Bryant; Carol Bryant, 7601 Vesta Drive, Little Rock, Pt NE NW 36-1N-14W, $274,900.

Keith Simmons to Adriel McBride 23 Crownpoint Road, Little Rock. L243, Colony West 3rd $272,500 9/7/21

Lisa D. Tyler; Lisa D. Haley to Lindsey M. Costley, 2301 N. McKinley St, Little Rock. L18 B5, Altheimer, $265,000.

Michael Lance Pabst; Helen-Ann Hill; Michael Lance Pabst & Helen-Ann Hill Revocable Trust to Myrena McMahan; Phil W. McMahan, Pt NE SE 9-4N-10W, $265,000.

Caleb Borozinski; Kaitlyn Borozinski to Robert Walker 9324 Peters Road, Cabot, L2, Gladewood Heights Phase I, $263,500.

Ronald C. Rupert; Linda M. C. Blake Rupert; Ronnika M. Rupert to James Evans; Suzanne Evans, 2205 Bent Tree Drive, Sherwood, L116, Bent Tree Estates, $263,000.

Robert B. Johnson; Laurie Johnson to Charles Chudy; Denise Chudy, 708 Foxboro Drive, Jacksonville, L238, Foxwood Phase. VI-A. $260,000.

Larrie D. Williams; Larrie D. Gilbert; Lawrence Gilbert, Jr. to Larrissa Williams, 2711 Valley Park Drive, Little Rock. L118, Pebble Beach Woods $256,500.

Jon C. Parham; Christy L. Smith to Amr Alfarah, 10 Butterfly Drive, Sherwood. L35, Turtle Creek Phase I $255,000

Michael John Stocker, Sr; Samantha Marie Stocker; Samantha Marie Tipton to Joshua L. Martinez; Thanya Martinez; Harvey M. White, III 1301 E. Kiehl Ave, Sherwood, L64, Oakhaven Phase I, $251,500.

Henry Joseph Stefanov; Estate Of Julia Elizabeth Stevens/Julia Stefanov(dec'd) to Mathew Boswell; Marcella Boswell 2516 Cedar Creek Road, North Little Rock. L22 B11, Overbrook $250,000.

Huston Enterprises, Ltd. to Carla Deion Cole; Frederick Shaffer Doles, Jr., 2 Justice Lane, Little Rock, L116, Bentley Court Phase II, $246,000.

Jessica Cross to Cole Menasco; Samantha Menasco, 123 Vienne Place, Maumelle. L1391, Montmartre- The Country Club Of Arkansas PRD Phase 21A, $245,900.

Frances H. Jernigan; The A. Keith Jernigan Share No2 Trust/A Keith Jernigan Revovable Trust to Michael Robeson, II 52 Colony Road, Little Rock, L277, Colony West 3rd, $242,000.

Jeff Stephens; The Jeff Stephens Revocable Trust to Michael D. Little 5 Taylor Park Loop, Little Rock,L3 B3, Taylor Park, $240,700.

Lynda Sherwood Taylor to John A. Snyder; Libra J. Snyder 1124 Wild Turkey Court, Little Rock, L308, Walnut Valley 2nd, $238,000.

Rebecca Gayle Kidd; RGK Irrevocable Trust to Kawana Lavon McCloud, 12925 Westglen Drive, Little Rock, L41, West Hampton, $236,000.

Jaco Rental Properties, LLC to Julianna Dissinger, 82 Lefever Lane, Little Rock, L585, Kingwood Place, $230,000.

Ashley L. McNair; Eric D. McNair to Tiffany M. Andrews, 2005 Airborn Drive, Jacksonville, L231, Base Meadows Phase 3, $226,000.

Freda M. Hinerman; The Freda M. Hinerman Revocable Trust to Susan Screeton, 10 Rosewood Circle, Little Rock, L21R, Oakwood Manor Replat, $225,000.

M. Barclay Bowden to TB & TL Management, LLC 13421 Otter Creek, Little Rock, L7R, Otter Creek Village Commercial, $223,000.

Laura Balis; William Balis to Cynthia L. Booth L39 B13, Overbrook, $222,000.

Tristan Ellis; Ashley Herrera to Nicholas Ryan Hauch; Abigail Marie Hauch, 5060 Willow Glen Circle, Sherwood, L98, Austin Lakes, $220,000.

Mitchell W. Meckfessel to Jeffrey Alan Clark, 8021 Nora Lane, Sherwood, L35, Hidden Lake Estates, $216,000.

Maria Christina Lanier; Estate Of Maria Pilar Johnson(dec'd) to John E. Evans; Lois Evans, 1618 Coolhurst Ave., Sherwood, L22 B19, East Meadow, $215,500.

Joseph R. Morgan; Paula K. Morgan to Nicole Belkin, 12907 Arthur Lane, Little Rock, L3 B10, Gibralter Heights, $215,000.

Michael D. Stanley; Elizabeth G. Caldwell; Stanley-Caldwell Family Revocable Trust, to Layne Dale Gimnich; Jayla Marie Luxton, 1712 Okmulgee Court, North Little Rock, L24 B37 Indian Hills, $214,900.

Patrick Smith; Brooke Smith; Brooke And Patrick Smith Joint Trust to Collin M. Soulsby, 5705 Lee Ave., Little Rock, L2 B2, Faucett, $210,000.

Joan V. Moniot to Christine Abbeduto; Kate Dolan, 3 Queens Court, Little Rock, L500, Pleasantree 1st, $210,000.

321 West 20th St., LLC to John Albert Finkbeiner, 317 W. Charles Bussey Ave, Little Rock, L1B B11, Fulton Replat, $205,000.

James S. Lennartz; Tamaline K. Lennartz to Jonathan Stigger, 924 MacArthur Drive, Jacksonville, L1, Carl Williams $205,000.

Fair Realty, LLC to Gonzales Services, Inc., 5420 B St., Little Rock, L11 B16, Pfeifer, $205,000.

Jordan Ray Eastin to Lawrence Westwood; Ma Wilma Westwood, 6 Page Cove, Maumelle, L43, Kingspark, $201,000.

Samuel Aguilar; Maria Aguilar to Calvin Wayne Davis, Sr., 15 Oakleaf Lane, Sherwood, L12 B3, Oakbrooke, $200,000.

Charles E. Chudy; Denise Chudy to Myra Dodson Binkley, L5, Stoneridge Phase I, $199,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Amity Moore; Nicholas Scott, 10212 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L69, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $197,075.

Dan McGrew; Elaine McGrew; The McGrew Living Trust to Lana Brown, 9912 Charterhouse Road, Little Rock, L78, Sturbridge, $195,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Nicole Boykin; DeAndre Boykin, Sr., 57 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L26, Stagecoach Meadows, $191,225.

Jared Jones; Kelsey L Jones to Morgan Peine, 1804 Reveille Circle, Jacksonville. L164, Base Meadows Phase 1A, $190,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Kaitlyn Dahlke, 10220 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L67, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $189,765.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ferryl Barnes, Jr.; Sloane Barnes, 37 Big Bend Drive, Mabelvale, L118 B1, The Parks At Mann Road, $189,575.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shannon Lertique, 10221 Lori Kaye Drive, North Little Rock, L6, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $186,950.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Roderick Maupin; Queona Maupin, 10208 Brandi Kay Drive, North Little Rock, L70, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $185,625.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Bunnell Feed, Inc., L44, The Country Club Of Arkansas Phase 25-A, $185,025.

Timothy Bonnoitt; Teresa Bonnoitt to Tiffany C. Kendall 105 Hampton Cove, Jacksonville, L320, Stonewall Phase IVB, $185,000.

Ernesto Ruiz-Rodriguez to Robert H. Brown; Dorothy A. Brown, 316 Shadow Ridge Drive, Little Rock, L4, Shadow Ridge, $185,000.

Hunter Lard to Cara Sutton, 7 Feldspar Court, Little Rock, L108, Pleasant View Phase III, $185,000.

Suzanne Bullard; Darlene Rains; Patricia Sexton to Michael Martin, 19 Dawn Court, Jacksonville, L82, Woodland Hills Phase II, $183,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Khalid Mahmood, 7 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, L45, Wisteria, $183,300.

Steven C. Coplan to Christopher Dillaha, L456C, Pleasantree 1st, $182,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Cherelle Hunter; Paris Hunter, 49 Laney Loop, Little Rock, L30, Stagecoach Meadows, $180,925.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Darryl Washington, 29 Laney Loop, Little Rock. L9, Stagecoach Meadows, $180,375.

Pamela R. Stehle to Lois M. Fitzpatrick, L184, Point West 2nd, $179,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Caitlyn Nicole Allbritton, 14 Wisteria Drive, Little Rock, L37, Wisteria, $178,450.

John O'Keefe; Estate Of Larry Allen Garrison(dec'd) to Shake Up The Future, LLC Ls8 & 6 B8, Ferndale, $176,000.

Billy John Carr; The Billy John Carr And Mary Claudette Carr Joint Revocable Trust Declaration to JDN Properties, LLC 3706 Harold St., North Little Rock, L14 B1, Shilcott's Commercial, $175,000.

Moran Jamm AR, LLC to Stacey Atsaides, 604 W. Beverly Ave, Sherwood, L3 B331, Park Hill, NLR, $172,000.

Amanda L. Stanton to Vance Gardner, 5212 Stratford Road, North Little Rock, L13 B28, Lakewood, $170,000.

Stephen L. Cumnock; Stephen L. Cumnock Revocable Trust to GRV Investments, LLC 805 Ouachita Place, Little Rock, L376, Briarwood, $170,000.

Leila Rosemary Holmes; James Chavez, Jr. to Patrick Allen Salman; Marsha Jean Salman, 719 N. Pierce St, Little Rock. Ls3-4 B12, Lincoln Park $169,500.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Ashlyn Crawford; Shaquendolyn Crawford, 12208 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock. L492, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $168,425.

Brian Elliott; Tanishia Golden to Raydodd Hester; Emily Hester 9, Coolwood Drive, Little Rock, L28, Coolwood, $165,000.

Benson Properties, LLC to Steve McGowan; Dianna McGowan, Pt NE NE & Pt SE NE 9-3N-14W, $164,900.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Brittany Robinson 12304 Vision Court, North Little Rock, L524, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $159,000.

Kenneth Norman; Marvin Norman; Dana Norman to Tracy D. Jones, 5713 Woodridge Lane, Sherwood, L27, North Hills Manor, $157,500.

Christopher M. Handy; Megan N. Handy to Leslie Ivy Cotton; James L Cotton 27 N. Valley Drive, Jacksonville. L22, Green Valley, $157,500.

Allegra C. Rightmire to Lellia D. Stanton 9617 Herndon Road, Little Rock. L178, Greenwood Acres Phase I, $157,000.

Andrea D. Musick to Stephanie Evette Clark, 716 King Place, Jacksonville, L128, Green Valley Phase II. $155,000.

Rausch Coleman Homes Little Rock, LLC to Shaquana E. Hutchison, 12300 Wahoo Drive, North Little Rock, L490, Faulkner Crossing Phase 10, $154,480.

Timothy B. Avery; Deborah A. Avery to Charles Dalton Rail; Danny Franklin Rail, 9 Spring Grove Drive, Sherwood. L3 B1, Spring Grove $154,000 9/8/21

Brittney R. Cuen to Zachary Jackson Waldrip, 26 Point West Circle, Little Rock, L82, Point West, $151,500.

Mary Ann Hankinson to Kevin Gann; Elizabeth Gale Hess, 8 Pine Tree Loop, North Little Rock, L14 B21, Lakewood $151,000.

Thomas Adam Spuhler; Jessica Leashae Spuhler to James Cooke, 6506 Lakewood Drive, Jacksonville. L10, Fears Lake Phase I $151,000,

Jennifer M, Ivey; Jennifer M, Westmoreland to BSFR III Owner I, LLC L11 B4, Sherwood North, $150,000.