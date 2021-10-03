VOLLEYBALL

Arkansas sweeps Georgia at home

The University of Arkansas swept Georgia 25-21, 25-22, 25-23 on Saturday at Barnhill Arena in Fayetteville.

Taylor Head hit .333 and had a team-high 17 kills for the Razorbacks (11-4, 2-2 SEC), while Jillian Gillen hit .310 and added 13 kills. Courtney Jackson had a team-high nine digs and Gracie Ryan had 34 of Arkansas' 39 assists.

Amber Stivrins led Georgia with 11 kills, while Bailey Cox had 10 digs and Clara Brower added 28 of the Bulldogs' 31 assists.

Arkansas goes on the road for its next match, playing at Ole Miss on Wednesday at 6 p.m. Central.

WOMEN'S TENNIS

Arkansas successful in Texas

The University of Arkansas women's team had 10 victories Saturday at the HEB Invitational in Waco, Texas.

The Razorbacks started the day with two doubles wins over Arizona. Tatum Rice and Morgan Cross won their match against Khim Iglupas and Parker Fry 6-2, while Lenk Stara and Laura Rijkers won 6-1 over Belen Nevenhoven and Kirsten Prelle.

Arkansas followed with three singles victories against Texas A&M. Rice defeated Jeaneete Mireles in a third set tiebreaker 3-6, 6-3, 1-0 (10-6). Stara defeated Renee McBryde 6-4, 6-2 and Cross beat Ellie Pittman 6-4, 6-3.

The Razorbacks picked up five victories against host Baylor. Rice won in another third set tiebreaker, this time against 37th-ranked Melany Krywoj 6-1, 3-6, 1-0 (12-10). Stara defeated Isabella Harvison in a third set tiebreaker 6-3, 4-6, 1-0 (10-5) and Grace O'Donnell earned her first collegiate victory by beating Brooke Thompson 6-2, 6-2.

Arkansas wraps up competition today with doubles matches against Baylor and singles play against Tulsa.

GOLF

Cena leads ASU men in Illinois

Led by a 1-under 71 from sophomore Lucas Cena, the Arkansas State University men's team is in 11th place after the first round of the Rich Harvest Farms Intercollegiate in Sugar Grove, Ill.

Starting the round on the back nine, Cena was 3-over par at the turn, but he birdied the first and followed with an eagle on the par-5 second to get back to even par for the round. After a bogey on the fourth, Cena birdied the fifth and seventh to finish in a tie for 15th place after the first round.

Arkansas State shot 4-over 292 on the opening round to tie Minnesota for 11th among the 12 teams. The Red Wolves are two strokes from a tie for eighth between Michigan and Kansas State. Host Northern Illinois leads at 9-under 279, while Marquette and Purdue are tied for second at 6-under 282.

-- Democrat-Gazette Press Services