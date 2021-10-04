State records 195 new covid cases; hospitalizations at lowest level since July 15

Arkansas' count of coronavirus cases rose Monday by 195 - the first daily increase in more than three months that was smaller than 200.

After not changing from Saturday to Sunday, the number of people hospitalized in the state with covid-19 fell Monday by 20, to 669, its lowest level since July 15.

The state's death toll from the virus, as tracked by the Department of Health, rose by 12, to 7,752.

Except for Sunday, the number of patients hospitalized with covid-19 in Arkansas has fallen every day for the past two weeks.

The number of the state's virus patients who were on ventilators, which rose by 23 on Sunday, fell Monday by 14, to 192.

After rising by 22 on Sunday, the number who were in intensive care fell Monday by 30, to 311, its lowest level since July 19.

The number of intensive care unit beds that were unoccupied rose by 15, to 116.

People with covid-19 made up 29% of the state's patients in intensive care on Monday, down from 32% a day earlier.

Due to slowdowns in testing and reporting over the weekend, Arkansas' daily case increases tend to go down on Sundays and Mondays.

Still, the increase in cases on Monday was smaller by 275 than the one the previous Monday.

It was the smallest daily increase since June 21, also a Monday, when the count rose by 90.

After rising a day earlier, the average daily increase in the state's case count over a rolling seven-day period fell Monday to 734, its lowest level since the week ending July 10.

With recoveries and deaths outpacing new cases, the number of cases in the state that were considered active fell by 1,008, to 8,535.

It was the first time the number had been below 9,000 since July 14.

Meanwhile, at 2,436, the increase in vaccine doses that providers reported having administered, including second and third doses of the Pfizer vaccines, was the seventh one in a row that was larger than the one a week earlier.

The increase on Monday included 679 first doses, which was the fifth daily increase in first doses that was larger than the one a week earlier.

Of the other doses reported Monday, 942 were second doses and 810 were third doses, including booster shots of the Pfizer vaccine for people who received their second dose at least six months ago.

Information on the dose number was missing for five of the doses.

The average number of total doses administered each day over a rolling seven-day period rose to 8,266, the highest average since the week ending Sept. 6.