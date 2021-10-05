ART IN ARKANSAS: Select listings to help find museum, gallery exhibits in October

See what's on exhibit at the state's art galleries.

Boswell Mourot Fine Art (1501 South Main St., Suite H, Little Rock) opened a short-term display of sculpture and paintings by Yelena Pretroukhina and Robin Hazard on Friday. We say short-term, because the listed end date for the exhibition is Oct. 16. Gallery hours are 11 a.m.-5 p.m. Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. Saturday.

Cantrell Gallery (8208 Cantrell Road, Little Rock) continues to host "Common Beauty," Megan Lewis' exploration of everyday objects from a different perspective. This exhibit will be available until Oct. 30. Gallery hours are 10 a.m.-5 p.m. Monday through Saturday. Check cantrellgallery.com for more.

The Galleries & Bookstore at Library Square, in the Bobby L. Roberts building on Central Arkansas Library System's Main campus (401 President Clinton Ave., Little Rock), are presenting "From the Vault: Photography from the CALS Permanent Collection" in the Underground Gallery. The CALS permanent collection holds more than a thousand works of art, and is regularly filled through purchases and donations. This particular selection of items will be available for viewing until Nov. 27.

University of Arkansas at Little Rock's Windgate Center of Art + Design (2801 S. University Ave., Little Rock) has extended "A Visionary Vernacular Road Trip," in the Brad Cushman Gallery, through Oct. 24. Originally slated to end Oct. 15, the exhibition focuses on unconventional artwork created by artists without formal training. Joining this is a second part to the exhibit, which became available Monday, as "The Road Trip Continues" in the Maners and Alex Pappas Gallery. This second part will be available through Dec. 1, and collectively the two displays feature more than 80 works of nonconventional art.

The collection of works by mixed-media artist Butch Anthony, on display in the Focus Gallery, has been extended to Friday. The galleries are open daily to scheduled visits Monday through Friday from 10 a.m.-4 p.m. Arrange a tour by calling (501) 916-3182, or emailing becushman@ualr.edu.

Christ Episcopal Church (509 Scott St., Little Rock) will host the works of Andrew John Deiser and Winston Brown, with opening receptions Friday. Deiser's painting, "Plein Air Arkansas," will be on display in the Parish House Gallery. Brown's fused glass works, collected as "Glass Fascination," will be in the Parlor and Sixth Street Library. Both exhibits are on display, and for sale, from Friday through December.

CONWAY

Hendrix College's Windgate Museum of Art (1600 Washington Ave.) has two ongoing photograph exhibits: "Migrantes" and "Southbound: Photographs of and About the New South." Both are planned to run through Dec. 3. For more information, visit www.windgatemuseum.org.

The University of Central Arkansas' Baum Gallery (201 Donaghey Ave.) will conclude its 25th anniversary exhibit on Oct. 15.

EL DORADO

The South Arkansas Arts Center (110 E. Fifth St.) is hosting "Rhythms and Reflections," a collection of paintings by landscape artist Mary Louise Porter, in the Price and Merkle Galleries through Oct. 27.

FAYETTEVILLE

The Walton Arts Center's Joy Pratt Markham Gallery (495 W. Dickson St.) is showcasing works by artists from Northwest Arkansas in "Our Art, Our Region, Our Time," which opened Sept. 30 and will run through Nov. 5. The exhibition consists of 73 pieces by 64 artists completed in 2020 and 2021. Admission is free. For more information, visit waltonartscenter.org/edu/visual-arts/.

FORT SMITH

"Last Chance/End of the Road" by David Malcolm Rose is part of the "Lost Highway" exhibition of models and paintings, available at the Regional Art Museum in Fort Smith. (Courtesy of the Regional Art Museum/David Malcolm Rose)

The Regional Art Museum (1601 Rogers Ave.) is hosting David Malcolm Rose's "The Lost Highway," an exhibit featuring paintings and scale models of businesses that might have been seen when driving in the late 1960s — businesses that have been lost to chain operations — to "create a portrait of the people who made their living by the side of the road." The exhibit will include a retrospective on the artist, and is available until Jan. 30.

The museum is also currently hosting the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith's Student Art Exhibition, available until Dec. 19, and on Oct. 29 will unveil "John Bell, Jr. — Coming Home," featuring works received from the artist's family.

HOT SPRINGS

The Justus Fine Art Gallery (827 Central Ave., Suite A) October exhibit, "Intentional Forms," features wood sculptures and paintings by artists Robyn Horn and Sandra Sell. The exhibit is up through Oct. 30.

JONESBORO

The Bradbury Art Museum, Arkansas State University at Jonesboro, continues to host "Legends: An Exploration of Contemporary Storytelling from Frame to Experience," an investigation of storytelling and art in comics. Featured artists are Sarah Anderson, Gustav Carlson, JooYoung Choi, Michelle Czajkowski, Neil Emmanuel, Sean Fitzgibbon, Peter Kuper, Chad Maupin, Mythic Times, Josh Neufeld, Trina Robbins, Eric Shanower and Kevin Snipes. The exhibit runs through Dec. 8, and admission is free.

PINE BLUFF

The Arts and Science Center for Southeast Arkansas (701 S. Main St.) has two ongoing exhibits, and will add a third in late October. The ongoing exhibits are "Deeply Rooted: A Glimpse Into Southern Lifestyle," available through March 5, and an untitled exhibition of works by student artist Amanei Johnson, available through Nov. 6.

The incoming exhibit is "Beyond Labels | Mas Alla De Las Etiquetas by Virmarie Depoyster," a collection of portraits focusing on the celebration of "individuality in today's American 'melting pot.'" Opening Oct. 28, this exhibit is there through Jan. 29.

The Center has also opened the ARTSpace on Main (623 S. Main St.), which includes the Windgate Community Gallery, a retail space featuring art, books and gifts by local and regional artists.

Hosting or participating in an art exhibit? Let us know: tfox@adgnewsroom.com