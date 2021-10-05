Calendar
The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 115th day of the 2021 regular session.
MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us
JOINT COMMITTEES
9 a.m. House and Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Room 171
HOUSE COMMITTEES
8 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130
10:30 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151
SENATE COMMITTEES
10:30 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, OSC
HOUSE
11 a.m. House convenes
SENATE
11 a.m. Senate convenes