Calendar

The calendar of public events of the 93rd General Assembly for today, the 115th day of the 2021 regular session.

MAC refers to the Multi-Agency Complex west of the state Capitol. OSC is the Old Supreme Court Chamber. The legislative calendar is at: https://www.arkleg.state.ar.us

JOINT COMMITTEES

9 a.m. House and Senate Revenue and Taxation Committee, Room 171

HOUSE COMMITTEES

8 a.m. House Public Health, Welfare and Labor Committee, Room 130

10:30 a.m. House State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, Room 151

SENATE COMMITTEES

10:30 a.m. Senate State Agencies and Governmental Affairs Committee, OSC

HOUSE

11 a.m. House convenes

SENATE

11 a.m. Senate convenes