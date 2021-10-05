Crash in Randolph County kills motorcyclist, troopers say

A 37-year-old man was killed Monday when his motorcycle crashed in rural Randolph County and he was thrown from the vehicle, troopers said.

Bobby Lee McCormick of Black Rock was driving a 2005 Honda motorcycle west on Arkansas 90 when the wreck happened shortly after 3:20 p.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

The vehicle failed to negotiate a left-hand curve and traveled off the right side of the road into a ditch, troopers said.

The vehicle overturned, throwing the driver, according to the report.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 477 people died as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.