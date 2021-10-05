Rester's big night powers El Dorado

In a memorable night for El Dorado on Friday, the team's quarterback again stood out with a highly notable individual performance.

El Dorado scored 70 points -- the most the program has scored in a game since 1935, according to the El Dorado News-Times -- in a 70-38 trouncing of Pine Bluff. Multiple Wildcats finished the night with more than 100 total yards of offense, but quarterback Sharmon Rester led the way, finishing the night 18-of-27 passing for 431 yards and 7 of El Dorado's 10 touchdowns. He also rushed for 40 yards on just 3 carries.

"He's just proving more and more every week that he can make every single throw," El Dorado Coach Steven Jones said. "He's an explosive player, and I think he's one of the top high school players in the state of Arkansas."

Friday wasn't even Rester's biggest statistical night, as he threw for 433 yards in a 41-35 loss to Cabot earlier this season. Through five games, Rester, who's listed at 5-10 and 175 pounds, has amassed 1,822 total yards as well as 22 touchdowns.

This is also Rester's first season as El Dorado's top signal caller, as he split reps at the position his junior season with since-graduated Eli Shepherd. Rester played in all 10 of the Wildcats' games last year, however he's already on the verge of doubling his total yardage from a season ago.

"It feels really good to be able to finally take control of the team and be the one to lead them to success," Rester said.

Jones said Rester is handling things just fine.

"He's seeing the field really well and adjusting to pre-snap alignments and getting us in a better call," Jones said. "He is completely dialed in.

"He's just having a breakout year, but it's a testament to his hard work, and he's improved a ton even since the end of last season."

One of the areas Jones and his quarterback both focused on improving this season was the touch on his throws, and Rester said he worked on every imaginable throw this offseason -- including ones with his non-dominant hand.

"You never know what's going to happen in the game, so I'm preparing for everything," Rester said.

The senior also said he's worked a lot in the weight room since last season, and he's focused on goals he set for the year as well. The main priority is to win a state title ring, he said. He's also set goals for his diet and studying, both for academics and football.

As far as recruiting, Rester said he's been in discussions with Stephen F. Austin and Baylor, and that he's spoken with coaches at schools like Princeton and San Diego State.

"People like Russell Wilson and Kyler Murray, Doug Flutie and Drew Brees, all the short quarterbacks, they figured it out and they made their way in the league," Rester said. "So I feel like that's what I can do, and I can study harder ... and become better than them."