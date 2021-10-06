Kiwanis leadership starts term

New officers took over the Kiwanis Club of Pine Bluff on Oct. 1 as the international organization began its administrative year.

Joni Alexander is the new president. She works for FBT Bank & Mortgage and is a member of the Pine Bluff City Council. John Foster is president-elect. He is a professor at the University of Arkansas at Pine Bluff.

Continuing in their positions are Donna Marshall as secretary and Billy Stone as treasurer. John Henry is becomes past president and remains on the board of directors along with Stewart Marshall and Bill Reid, according to a news release.

During the final meeting of the year, several members were recognized for their service with the Kiwanis International Legion of Honor Award, which goes to those who have been club members for 25 years or longer.

Those getting the awards this year were Bill Reid, who has been a member for 60 years; Joe Strode with 50 years of service; Billy Stone with 40 years; and John Henry and Barbara Rhinehart, each with 30 years.