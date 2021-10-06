Man found dead in Faulkner County home following standoff with deputies, SWAT team, authorities say

A man was found dead in a residence south of Conway following a standoff with law enforcement officers, state police said Wednesday.

Deputies with the Faulkner County sheriff’s office responded to a report of gunfire at 139 Crestview Road around 2:45 p.m. Tuesday, according to a news release from Arkansas State Police.

When deputies arrived, they heard gunfire coming from inside the home, the release states.

Police said a woman left the home and approached deputies to report Nicholas Barker, 41, had fired a gun at her. She was uninjured.

As the stand-off continued into the evening hours, deputies and state troopers witnessed Barker walk from the home, fire a gun into the home and re-enter the residence, according to the release.

The sheriff’s office later relinquished command of control to the Arkansas State Police SWAT team, the release states.

State police obtained an arrest warrant charging Barker with terroristic threatening and aggravated assault.

When a SWAT team entered the home, they found Barker dead from what appeared to be a self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the release.

The medical examiner will make a final determination to the cause of death, state police said.

Special agents with state police are investigating the incident and Barker’s death, the release states. Findings will be presented to the Faulkner County prosecuting attorney.