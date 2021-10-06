Police training center to ensure fallen detective is not forgotten

Dornetta "Donna" Hobbs said she knew nothing about Pine Bluff's plans to convert the old main library into a police training center in her son Kevin Collins' memory until it was announced.

"I knew [Mayor Shirley] Washington was trying to work on doing something, and I was wondering like, 'When are they going to do something?' This is awesome. That's what Kevin was about. Kevin was about learning and sharing. You learn about doing it the right way and you do it the right way. Whatever they need, I'm going to be right there to help them."

Hobbs and others honoring the life of the late police detective learned the news during a memorial ceremony Tuesday outside the police headquarters at the Pine Bluff Civic Center, where the main library was formerly located. The timeline for the planned training center was not announced.

Hobbs used the memorial to announce a winter coat drive at New Life Church at Jefferson Square from 9 a.m.-6 p.m. Oct. 20. Only new coats will be accepted, she said, as a health and safety precaution.

Collins' family, Hobbs said, has adopted James Matthews Elementary and 34th Avenue Elementary in the Pine Bluff School District, Friendship Aspire Academy Pine Bluff Campus and Edgewood Elementary in the Watson Chapel School District as recipients of the new coats. Those who would like to donate but cannot drop off new coats at the church can call the Pine Bluff Police Department at (870) 541-5300, and Interim Chief Lloyd Franklin Sr. will send an officer to pick up the donation.

The family was brainstorming over a different way to honor Collins' life from financial donations, Hobbs said. The family has already given to a scholarship fund for criminal justice majors that has grown from an initial $50,000 donation by New Life Church in February to more than $100,000 and plans to give annually.

Tuesday's memorial ceremony began at 12:05 p.m., the time Hobbs said her son was shot to death on Oct. 5, 2020, a day that "seems like yesterday" rather than a year ago, she said.

Police officers went to the Econo Lodge motel as part of an investigation, and Collins was killed in a shootout that ensued. He was 35 and had been with the department five years.

Hobbs recalled the moment she and her husband learned the news.

"It was right after noon, and my husband and I were pulling in front of the house," Hobbs told the estimated crowd of 100, including Collins' fellow officers, family and friends. "Deputy Chief [Shirley] Warrior pulled up right behind us. ... It was one of those things like you see on a commercial."

Hobbs anticipated what Warrior would say next.

"'Come on, I've got to get you to the hospital,'" Hobbs recalled Warrior saying. "Your son has been shot."

KeShone Smith was arrested in connection to the slaying. His trial, at one time scheduled for last week, has been pushed to May 11, 2022.

Will Jones, the Jefferson County chief deputy prosecuting attorney who attended the memorial with Prosecuting Attorney Kyle Hunter, said covid-19 has impacted a number of cases that were scheduled ahead of Smith's trial.

"We always want to get justice for families of murder victims," Jones said. "This is a case that impacts the whole community, more than some of the others."

The police department donated a certificate with a medal of honor from the American Police Hall of Fame as well as a picture of the U.S. Navy Blue Angels. Washington, who then issued a resolution proclaiming Tuesday as Officer Kevin Collins Remembrance Day in the city, said the framed items were to be made during a presentation earlier in the year.

The resolution, which Washington read aloud, says in part Collins became a patrolman in the Pine Bluff Police Department in June 2015 and that he had a passion to fight violent crime. Washington's voice withered for a brief moment when recalling when Collins was asked to be her personal escort and driver for events.

"He is remembered as a serious man with a caring attitude," Washington said.

It doesn't seem like a year has passed since the tragedy occurred, Hobbs said, with Chief Franklin's right hand resting on her shoulder for comfort.

Hobbs recalled a recent sermon in church in which she heard the lives of those who believe in God are "signed and sealed," meaning they are verified as followers of God.

"My baby is sealed and with his heavenly protector," Hobbs said.

Family members and friends of slain Pine Bluff Police Det. Kevin Collins participate in a ceremony honoring Collins on Tuesday, Oct. 5, 2021. (Pine Bluff Commercial/I.C. Murrell)