Springdale man arrested in Fayetteville shooting

FAYETTEVILLE -- A Springdale man has been arrested in connection with a Sept. 30 shooting in which another man was hospitalized after being shot.

Tyrece Foreman, 19, of Springdale, turned himself in at the Washington County Detention Center on Monday, according to information from the Fayetteville Police Department. Foreman was arrested in connection with attempted capital murder, aggravated residential burglary and endangering the welfare of a minor. He is being held on $250,000 bond.

Officers were sent to 2414 N. Jeremiah Place around 9:55 p.m. Sept. 30 after the department received multiple reports of a shooting. They were told a man had been shot in the face and had been taken to Washington Regional Medical Center by his wife.

Police said Tuesday the man had been released from the hospital. Sgt. Anthony Murphy, police spokesman, said Tuesday the man's name isn't being released.

Police said two of the callers who reported the shooting identified Foreman as the person who shot the man. They also told police Foreman left the residence.

Investigators went to the hospital and were told by the man who was shot Foreman is the father of his granddaughter. The man said Foreman came to the home, knocked on the door and identified himself, according to the report. The man said when he opened the door, Foreman shot him in the head without saying anything.

The man told police he stumbled backward into the hall and pushed a mirror into Foreman's path as he was trying to get away from him, the report states. The man said Foreman fired a second shot at him before leaving the house.

Police said the man's wife and three children, along with his granddaughter, were in their bedrooms and heard the shooting. The victim's two daughters and granddaughter were in the front bedroom, according to the report, and investigators later found a bullet from the wall outside the bedroom. The bullet l0dged in a 2-by-4 in the wall in the general area where the granddaughter's crib was located.

In the report, police said family members said Foreman was upset that he wasn't being allowed to see his daughter.