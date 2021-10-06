Troopers: Bradford man killed after pickup overturns

A 25-year-old man was killed after his pickup overturned in Jackson County on Tuesday morning, troopers said.

Steven T. Poole of Bradford was driving a 2004 Chevrolet Avalanche east on Arkansas 384 behind a 2011 Ford F-450 when the crash happened at about 7:25 a.m., according to a preliminary crash report from state police.

Troopers said the Ford attempted to turn left onto Jackson County 258 and Poole swerved in an attempt to avoid a collision.

Poole’s vehicle left the road to the north and overturned, troopers said. He was ejected from the pickup as a result of the crash, the report states.

Troopers described conditions at the time of the crash as clear and dry.

At least 479 people were killed as a result of crashes on Arkansas roads so far this year, according to preliminary figures.