ASU gets No. 15 to end short week

JONESBORO -- By the time Butch Jones and Arkansas State University returned to practice Sunday following their fourth straight loss against Georgia Southern, it was Tuesday. And when Jones walked to the podium to address reporters Monday, it was Wednesday.

That's what happens when you're faced with a short week, something that's become the norm for Sun Belt Conference teams. Although Jones is new to the league, he already knows about playing midweek matchups -- the Red Wolves will return from their open date by hosting Louisiana-Lafayette in two weeks.

But the difficulty of readying on a quick turnaround is significantly amped up when the No. 15 team in the nation comes to town.

Coastal Carolina, the reigning Sun Belt regular-season champion, will become the highest-ranked team to visit Centennial Bank Stadium when ASU plays its home conference opener tonight in front of a national TV audience. The Chanticleers finished 2020 with an 11-1 record, began this fall as the No. 22 team in the preseason top 25 and have since run off five straight wins by a combined 241-70 margin.

The Red Wolves are well aware of what they're up against. That makes it no easier.

"It gives you a little bit of energy," wide receiver Corey Rucker said when asked about playing on a bigger stage. "We're about to play the No. 15 team in the country. If we go beat them, it would do a lot for us, so it gives everybody a little juice. We want to beat them ... and people want to prepare a little extra."

Much of the focus will be on Coastal Carolina quarterback Grayson McCall, the 2021 Sun Belt preseason offensive player of the year. Coming off a season in which McCall was the conference player of the year and one of 12 quarterbacks named as a Manning Award finalist, the redshirt sophomore has completed better than 80% of his passes this season with just 1 interception on 86 attempts.

Although McCall missed the second half in Saturday's 59-6 victory over Louisiana-Monroe with an ankle injury, Chanticleers Coach Jamey Chadwell said his starter could have played through it had the game been tighter.

For an ASU defense that has been bludgeoned throughout its losing streak, McCall will make getting off the schneid a challenge.

"[He's] very dynamic," Jones said Monday. "He can make all the throws, great rhythm in the pass game, he's very accurate...and then he can beat you with his feet in the run game.

"He's a complete, complete player, he has experience, he's a winner [and] their players believe in him. ... We talk about the building of their program, it really took off when he became quarterback."

McCall is buoyed by a trio of backs in Reese White, Shermari Jones and Braydon Bennett, each of whom have at least 30 carries, 275 yards and 3 touchdowns this season.

Yet it's tight end Isaiah Likely who has quickly grabbed the attention of national scouts and media. While Likely isn't Coastal's leading pass-catcher -- Jaivon Heiligh is averaging just under 100 yards per game -- he's at nearly 15 yards per reception and has 4 touchdowns on just 19 catches.

The 6-4, 240-pound senior is projected to be one of the top tight end prospects in next year's NFL Draft along with Texas A&M's Jalen Wydermyer, Alabama's Jahleel Billingsley and Washington's Cade Otton, who scored a touchdown during the Red Wolves trip to the Pacific Northwest three weeks ago.

"He's something like a Travis Kelce," safety Elery Alexander said of Likely. "He's real close. They'll put him in multiple positions, they'll put him out wide, put him on a single side, throw him glances -- they use him big-time in the red zone. He's one of their most dynamic players."

The Red Wolves have beaten a ranked team just twice in 33 tries -- both were No. 25 -- and have only come within single digits of a top-15 side two times in 15 games.

As much as ASU is aware of what it's facing tonight, the Red Wolves know the reward that would come with a victory.

"It's a chance to broadcast our team's culture, our team's identity, our team's DNA," Alexander said. "It's an opportunity to show the whole nation ... the Arkansas State [experience]."