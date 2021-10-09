18-year-old shot, killed in Pine Bluff, police say

An 18-year-old man was shot and killed Saturday morning, telling police before he lost consciousness that he had been shot in a club on Blake Street, according to the Pine Bluff Police Department.

Just before 5 a.m., Pine Bluff officers went to 3702 W. Short Second Ave. in reference to a shooting. The officers made contact with Christian Mayzes at that address.

Mayzes told police he was at a club at 218 S. Blake St. when he was shot. He then lost consciousness, police stated in a news release.

EASi ambulance service took Mayzes to Jefferson Regional Medical Center where he was pronounced dead at 6:04 a.m.

The motive for the homicide is still under investigation.

The body will be taken to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy. This will be Pine Bluff's 21st homicide in 2021.