Biden rejects Trump secrecy claim

WASHINGTON -- President Joe Biden rejected former President Donald Trump's request to block documents from the House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, the White House said Friday.

The letter from White House counsel Dana Remus to the archivist of the United States comes at the start of a potentially lengthy legal battle over the investigation.

Remus wrote that Biden has determined that invoking executive privilege "is not in the best interests of the United States."

Remus said the documents "shed light on events within the White House on and about January 6 and bear on the Select Committee's need to understand the facts underlying the most serious attack on the operations of the Federal Government since the Civil War."

The Associated Press obtained a copy of the letter Friday. It was first reported by NBC News.

"As part of this process, the president has determined that an assertion of executive privilege is not warranted for the first set of documents from the Trump White House," White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday.

"The president's dedicated to ensuring that something like that could never happen again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations," she said.

[Video not showing up above? Click here to watch » arkansasonline.com/109psaki/]

Trump swiftly responded by formally claiming executive privilege over about 50 documents requested by the select committee and issuing a statement calling Democrats "drunk on power" and insisting that "this assault on the constitution and important legal precedent will not work."

Meanwhile, his longtime adviser Steve Bannon told the committee he will not comply with its sweeping request for documents and testimony.

To learn exactly what Trump and his aides did during the Jan. 6 attack, the committee now faces a legal and political conflict that could escalate into a constitutional struggle unseen since President Richard Nixon fought release of White House information five decades ago. Nixon took his fight to the courts, where his losses helped establish the limits of executive power.

Some legal experts said they think Biden, as the sitting president, is more likely to prevail in court. But they said the legal questions raised by this conflict are significant.

"This is one of the historic tests of executive power," said Walter Dellinger, who was solicitor general under President Bill Clinton and now teaches constitutional law at Duke University. Still, he said, "the decision of the current president not to assert executive privilege is going to weigh heavily" on those having to make the decision.

The claims by Trump and Biden were both sent to the National Archives, which is in possession of the records sought by the committee. In his letter to the Archives on Friday, Trump argued that dozens of those records "contain information subject to executive privilege, including the presidential communications and deliberative process privileges."

[DOCUMENT: Read panel's statement on the subpoena deadline » arkansasonline.com/109jan6panel]

Trump also made a more sweeping claim to "protective assertion of constitutionally based privilege with respect to all additional records" that were requested.

His formal objection triggers a limited period in which the former president must decide whether to take the decision to court.

"A former president has a chance to review the materials, to raise issues of privilege and, if the former and the current presidents cannot reach some agreement, to take the dispute to the courts," Bob Bauer, who served as White House counsel under former President Barack Obama, said in an interview last month.

The skirmish is just the latest to envelop the committee, which Republican leaders boycotted after House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., rejected two of their picks for the panel. Some Republicans agreed to participate anyway, including the panel's vice chairman, Rep. Liz Cheney, R-Wyo.

The committee has also sought documents and testimony from several top Trump aides, who were urged earlier this week by Trump's attorney to cite executive privilege for matters having to do with presidential decision-making. While Bannon said he would not comply with the requests, the committee said Friday that two other officials -- former Chief of Staff Mark Meadows and Pentagon adviser Kash Patel -- are "engaging with the committee."

"While Mr. Meadows and Mr. Patel are, so far, engaging with the Select Committee, Mr. Bannon has indicated that he will try to hide behind vague references to privileges of the former President," the committee's leaders said in a statement issued Friday afternoon.

Bannon's attorney, Robert Costello, said he had no immediate comment on that statement.

"The Select Committee fully expects all of these witnesses to comply with our demands for both documents and deposition testimony," said the statement, signed by Cheney and Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., the panel's chairman. It added that "we will not allow any witness to defy a lawful subpoena or attempt to run out the clock, and we will swiftly consider advancing a criminal contempt of Congress referral."

In a letter sent to the committee, Costello noted that Trump's attorney recently asked Bannon to defy the lawmakers' request. "We must accept his direction and honor his invocation of executive privilege," Costello wrote Thursday, the deadline for responding to the latest round of subpoena requests.

Bannon worked at the White House in 2017. But he was not working for the administration in 2020 or 2021. Several legal experts questioned whether executive privilege could shield Bannon from responding to requests for information about what happened during a period when he was not a White House employee.

The committee also requested interviews and documents from former Trump deputy chief of staff Dan Scavino. A committee spokesman declined to discuss the status of his subpoena.

Members of the Jan. 6 committee are urging a tough response to those refusing to cooperate with the inquiry.

"This is a matter of the utmost seriousness, and we need to consider the full panoply of enforcement sanctions available to us," said Rep. Jamie Raskin, D-Md., a constitutional law professor who sits on the select committee. "And that means criminal contempt citations, civil contempt citations and the use of Congress's own inherent contempt powers."

Costello's letter notes that Bannon will comply with any court decisions that resolve disputed claims about executive privilege or attorney-client privilege.

The bipartisan panel is investigating the storming of the Capitol by a pro-Trump mob trying to stop the certification of Joe Biden's Electoral-College win, an attack that resulted in five deaths and left 140 law enforcement officers injured.

Trump has been critical of the investigation. Trump spokesman Taylor Budowich said in a statement that the "outrageously broad records request ... lacks both legal precedent and legislative merit."

Information for this article was contributed by Tom Hamburger, Jacqueline Alemany and Josh Dawsey of The Washington Post; by Maggie Haberman and Luke Broadwater of The New York Times; and by Eric Tucker, Mary Clare Jalonick, Zeke Miller, Jill Colvin, Ben Fox and Farnoush Amiri of The Associated Press.

“The president’s dedicated to ensuring that something like that [the Jan. 6 insurrection] could never happen again, which is why the administration is cooperating with ongoing investigations,” White House press secretary Jen Psaki said Friday. (AP/Susan Walsh)

FILE - In this Aug. 20, 2020, file photo, President Donald Trump's former chief strategist Steve Bannon speaks with reporters in New York. A lawyer for Bannon says Bannon won’t comply with a congressional investigation into the Jan. 6 insurrection at the Capitol because President Donald Trump is asserting executive privilege to block demands for testimony and documents.(AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez, File)