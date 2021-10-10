Business people

MUGS
• Garrett Lewis has been hired as a commercial lending officer for First National Bank of Fayetteville. Lewis has degrees in geosciences and applied meteorology from Mississippi State University in Starkville.
• Elaine Porter recently joined Washington Regional Hospitalists where she evaluates and treats hospitalized patients. She earned a master of science in nursing from Vanderbilt University, a bachelor of science in nursing from Indiana University-Purdue University at Indianapolis and a bachelor of arts in economics and business from Hendrix College in Conway.
• Caitlin Sutherland recently joined Washington Regional Cardiovascular and Thoracic Surgery Clinic in Fayetteville. She earned a master of science in nursing from Walden University and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas at Fort Smith.
• Krisy Grant and Tammy Palermo recently joined PACE of the Ozarks where they provide medical care for PACE participants. Grant earned a doctorate in nursing practice at the University of Arkansas for Medical Sciences and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas, Fayetteville. Palermo earned a master of science in nursing at Walden University and a bachelor of science in nursing from the University of Arkansas at Little Rock. She also earned certification as a wound care nurse from Emory University in Atlanta. PACE of the Ozarks serves senior citizens in Washington, Benton and portions of Madison counties.
• Scott Caldwell has been hired as the vice president of MHP/Team SI of Rogers. He will provide his expertise in strategy and business development. Caldwell also owns and operates Iridium Marketing Advisors. MHP/Team SI is a full-service digital marketing firm based in Little Rock.
