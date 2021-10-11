NLR teen arrested in car break-in

North Little Rock police arrested a teen early Sunday in relation to a car break-in on Middleton Drive.

Jesse Bostic, 18, of North Little Rock was arrested at 2:47 a.m. on a charge of felony breaking or entering, according to his arrest report.

Officers responded to a call about two men pulling on car door handles in the North Hills Boulevard area. An officer found two men, one of whom was Bostic, on Middleton Drive by a car, the report said.

Bostic gave permission to remove items from inside his pockets, according to the report, and the officer found a checkbook with a neighborhood resident's address on it. When contacted, the resident said the checkbook had been inside his car and that Bostic did not have permission to have it.