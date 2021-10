"Queen of Country" Reba McEntire takes the stage at 8 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 5, at North Little Rock's Simmons Bank Arena.

Tickets — $49.50-$225 (plus service charges; there is an eight-ticket limit per household) — go on sale at 10 a.m. Friday at the arena box office and via ticketmaster.com.

McEntire, many-time winner of the Country Music Association's best female vocalist honors, is also a successful actress and owns her own clothing and accessories line.