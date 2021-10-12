Deputies investigate apparent murder-suicide in Baxter County

Deputies are investigating what they believe to be a murder-suicide, the Baxter County sheriff’s office said Monday.

Deputies received a call around 5:46 a.m. Monday from 805 Buford Road, about a woman who had shot her husband and then herself, according to a news release from the sheriff’s office.

A deputy made entry into the home and confirmed that a man and woman were dead inside the bedroom from gunshot wounds, deputies said.

Other relatives at the home had already found the bodies after they forced entry into the locked bedroom, just before deputies arrived, the release stated.

The woman was identified as Marcy Wilmans, 52, and the man was identified as James Wilmans, 43, deputies said.

“Relatives advised investigators that the deceased couple were going through acrimonious divorce proceedings,” said Capt. Jeff Lewis.

The investigation will remain open pending the autopsy results, according to the release.