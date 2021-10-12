Police investigate fatal motorcycle crash in Benton

Officers are investigating a crash that left a motorcyclist dead Monday afternoon, Benton police said.

Officers responded to the intersection of Sharon Road and Dogwood Street around 2 p.m. for a vehicle-motorcycle crash, according to a news release from Benton police.

Upon arrival, officers discovered the motorcyclist, Johnny Griffin, 42, of Bauxite, suffering catastrophic injuries, police said.

He was transported to a local hospital, where he died soon after, according to police.

No charges have been filed and the investigation remains ongoing, according to the release.